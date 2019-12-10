Sometimes, I have the most interesting conversations with myself when I’m in the process of writing a column for the newspaper. Here is where I will insert the old joke that I talk to myself because sometimes I am the only person who will listen. My experience is that taking photos for the newspaper is easy, writing is hard. As I type at my keyboard, I often remind myself to write about what know. What I know is that I love this community.
A crush or flirtation becomes a love affair when you come to know the object of your affection intimately. Working for the newspaper over the past 16 years has allowed me to get to know this community pretty well.
As with any long-term relationship, you have to learn when to keep your mouth shut and not to obsess over imperfections. In my experience, the key to a lasting relationship is respect and constantly finding that there is more to your significant other than you might have first imagined. A lasting relationship is one in which you are constantly learning something new about your significant other that will make for great stories and lasting memories.
As everyone who reads my columns probably know, I have long been a fan of Black Elk-Neihardt Park. A year ago in December, we learned that a benefactor generously donated nearly $190,000 for the restoration of the Tower of the Four Winds. What a fantastic Christmas present to our community that was!
My favorite story of the year was the restoration and rededication of this signature work of art. I was fortunate to be able to get to know the technicians who painstakingly removed the old grout, replaced the missing tiles and restored the work to its original condition. My most engaging project this year was making photos and documenting the restoration project from beginning to end.
About the same time that the Tower restoration was completed, another monumental art project was erected within view if not within the shadow of the Tower of Four Winds. The old wooden Dana cross collapsed, and now a beautiful new cross stands on Transformation Hill in its place. The new Dana cross was designed and created by local artist Milt Heinrich and constructed from steel I-beams salvaged from the demolished Argo Hall on the former Dana College campus. It is another beautiful story of the creative spirit and the merging of old and new that makes a statement about who we are and what we value as a community.
Since the restoration of the Tower and erection of the Dana cross, I have been pleased to see many more visitors at Black Elk-Neihardt Park walking alone or with family members and sometimes with their dogs enjoying the walk ways, trails, nature and the panoramic views.
Due to recent notoriety as the site of a potential mountain bike trail and/or possibly a dog park, Black Elk-Neihardt Park has gained the attention by some who have never or seldom used the park. While I personally enjoy the ridges and valleys as a place for quiet walks, photo exploration and reflection, I am pleased that more people are becoming aware that the park is a valuable asset worth preserving and maintaining. Whatever modifications occur, I just want to make sure that they enhance and not detract from the purpose for which the park was first intended and developed. No matter what happens at this park and every other city facility and significant construction and community project, I plan to be there to tell the story in pictures.
While the parks and civic projects, such as the new justice center, say much about the community, the most important part of my relationship with Washington County is the people. There is no better example of the warmth and generosity of our community than the social media-initiated Clear the Shelves fundraiser for Jim and Connie Custard at the Blair Bakery.
If the Tower of the Four Winds is the signature artistic delight for which we are best known, our signature culinary delight is Blair Bakery donuts. People began lining up at the bakery before 4:30 in the morning to buy every donut, pastry and cookie in the place. It is another one of those community happenings that I will remember for the rest of my life.
And the spirit of generosity, community and neighbor-helping-neighbor can be seen wherever you look in Washington County, as exhibited in the spring and summer flood recovery. An army of volunteers from throughout Washington County and beyond converged on the fairgrounds to remove debris and clean, sanitize and repair the facilities so that the Washington County Fair could be held as scheduled.
Another happening for which I was totally amazed and caught off guard was the spontaneous bidding and resale of Charley Hoier’s market hog at the 4-H Livestock Auction that raised $9,000 for Garrett Scholz, who has leukemia. Scholz is the grandson of longtime Arlington farmers Terry and Betty Rasmussen. That is just one of many experiences from this past year that I will remember for a long time.
I could go on to talk about the Christmas for the Coat fundraiser for the Washington County Food Pantry, and many more examples of why I love this community, but I will save those for future columns
I will end with the message I share in my Christmas card this year: Wishing you a joyous Christmas and a new year filled with exciting possibilities.
Joe Burns is the primary photographer for the Washington County Pilot-Tribune and Enterprise.
