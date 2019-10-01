I’m not a huge pet or animal fan, but, boy howdy, is there anything that will make you smile more quickly than seeing a dog riding in the front seat of a car? Not like on someone’s lap, but one of those big dogs that somehow just sits in the front passenger seat like a little person. I challenge anyone, pull up next to a car with a dog sitting stoically in the front seat, and don’t smile. Can’t be done. #DogTalk
I consider myself at least somewhat intelligent. However, despite my assumed intelligence, I cannot for the life of me figure out why, when flying, I have to open my window and look outside when we encounter turbulence. Every time I do this, I immediately have this feeling of stupidity. Like, what am I looking for out there? Checking for potholes or something? #Turbulence
Speaking of flying, is there anything worse than being trapped in a plane with an out of control toddler or baby? Well, maybe you’ve seen, a Japanese airline has added a feature to their seat choice process. When you book a ticket and go to choose your seat, you will see a little icon where there are any children under 3 years old are sitting. That way, you can enjoy your trip in peace, or, if you’re a crazy person, sit right next to them. I’d like to nominate this airline for some genius award, and I’m confident no one else should even challenge them for it. #Genius
Being scared of spiders would be terrible. We all have things that we’re scared of. For me, it’s snakes. But, the thing with being scared of snakes is that you can live most of your life with a reasonable expectation that you’re not going to stumble upon a snake. You have a general idea of when you might encounter them, so your guard can be up. But, spiders? Spiders can be everywhere. #ScarySpiders
Our little guy Maverick is now obsessed with football. He needs to know the name of every player, what the score is of every game and he has even gotten emotional watching a replay of the Husker game that he already knows the outcome of when they didn’t score a touchdown. All of this is great, but what’s even better is the fact that his vocabulary is really good. But not perfect. So, instead of him saying Baltimore Ravens, he says, Baltimore RAISINS. I literally can’t get enough of it. #GoRaisins!
Customer feedback is great. Most of the time, I like when a company cares enough to ask their customers about a certain product or service. But, I’ve been seeing a lot of these survey kiosks placed directly outside of truck stop bathrooms. I’ve never stopped to use one (the survey kiosk that is), but every time I see one it baffles me. The screen always says “How was your restroom experience?” What exactly are they asking there? Because I’m pretty sure it’s none of their business! #That’sPersonal
Chris Rhoades is the associate publisher of Enterprise Media Group.
