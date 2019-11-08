The costumes and treats have been put away, the weather is getting colder and in a few short weeks people will be out looking for holiday deals on black Friday.
As the holiday season gets closer, people are sure to see more and more festive lights and decorations lining business districts, neighborhoods, yards and roof tops.
But when is the right time to start getting into the holiday spirit with these lights and decorations? Front Office Manager Shauna Gerke and reporter Daniel Buhrman discuss.
Buhrman: Let's hold off just a second
I have fond memories of Christmas. At 5, our family got our first dog, Max, a floppy-eared rat terrier. At 14, I got my first game system, a Playstation 2. At 16, I got my first guitar, a gift which has resulted in a decade-long hobby.
Though I'm partial to the season and the cheer that comes with it, it's just good practice to wait a little bit to turn on the red and green lights.
At least one, two, maybe several, of our friends and family say it every year: "Christmas started earlier this year."
Thankfully, I didn't see the abomination of bucking Halloween in favor of Santa in Blair much this year, but in Omaha I did. Banks strung lights through their trees, the Old Market put up decorations and even some houses lit up by nightfall during the year's spookiest month.
Come on. Let people be spooky. The point of holidays is to share in the good vibes and times that come with them, so if we're going to start slashing Halloween in favor of an earlier Christmas, then we're cutting out one more opportunity for camaraderie. I don't think that's hyperbole. I definitely didn't feel as close to my neighbors that put up the tree instead of the skeletons.
I blame black Friday. It's a marketing thing because Halloween, and as we are all well aware with what's becoming black Thursday too instead of Thanksgiving, don't bring in as much money.
So, in an effort to maintain three separate occasions of closeness with all, I urge people to wait a second before turning on the lights. I'll agree that putting them up before it gets to cold or snowy is fine, but at least don't plug them in quite yet.
Let Halloween be Halloween, Thanksgiving be Thanksgiving and Christmas, which I do very much enjoy, be Christmas.
These are holidays of giving, good will and good fun. Let's enjoy them with each other while we can.
Gerke: Decorate early
Fa, la, la, la, la, la, la, la, la! Are you ready for the holidays? I know I cannot wait. But, how early is too early to decorate for Christmas? I say, it’s never too early. In fact, I spied a Christmas tree in the window of my local library before Halloween, so I know I’m not alone.
Have you ever watched the show “The Great Christmas Light Fight” on ABC? It pits four families’ Christmas light displays around the country against each other for the chance to win $50,000. All of the displays are massive, many with hundreds of thousands of lights, as well as motion and stationary displays, and are worth admiring. With all those lights and displays, it takes many weeks (perhaps months) for those to be set up and programmed. So, even if they don’t get lit up before Thanksgiving, the decorating is done in the fall. Besides, who wouldn’t want to decorate outside when the weather is warmer?
I was so excited when the first Menards Christmas decoration flyer was inserted in the paper this week. Every year there is something new and fun to see and display. The stores have to get their decorations out as soon as is socially acceptable so that those who love to decorate can plan their home or work displays. After planning comes the hard work of putting your masterpiece together, this can take a while if you have an intricate display. For some, like me, decorating my home and desk at work is a relaxing and fun task.
I like to decorate for the holiday early so I have time to enjoy the festive season. And, this year that’s even more important because Thanksgiving comes so late in the month. Besides, the season is already too busy and hectic to add decorating to the mix when that is something that can easily be done early, especially the outside decorating. Don’t be a Scrooge — decorate early.
