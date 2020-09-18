Everybody loves the weekend. Its a couple of days to decompress after a long work week. Its time to spend exclusively with your family. Its the opportunity to attend events, family-oriented, sporting or any other.
But which day of the weekend is the best (excluding those Fridays you clock out early)? Do you prefer Saturday or Sunday? Enterprise Media Group's Shauna Gerke and Grant Egger make their choices known.
Egger: I turn off my brain on Sundays
The only day I don't feel bad skipping Washington County sporting events is Sunday.
Pre-pandemic, I used Sunday as my weekend day to clock-in on a second job that also has to do with sports, though. I drove a Zamboni at an Omaha ice rink.
During the last six months, however, I've used the Lord's Day as a 24-hour period to shut off my brain. I hop on my extremely cheap bicycle — with a wobbly front wheel — and pedal. Wherever I end up, I then open up a book and read a few chapters.
It's peaceful. It's good exercise. And, most importantly, it has nothing to do with Washington County sports.
We all need a break, right?
Since national sports have restarted, I've also used Sundays as my day to watch full Kansas City Royals games and, last Sunday, a full Green Bay Packers game. I've watched more Royals than I've been able to in years because of it.
So, yes, I pick Sundays. It's my only chance to have a normal weekend with Saturday's being one of my busiest Washington County sports days.
Gerke: Saturday is the best
Ah, the weekend is upon us! Are you as excited about that as I am? I hope so. To me, Saturday and Sunday are full of possibilities. But, which one is better? Some say Saturday is the best day of the week; some say Sunday is the best day of the week. We all know Saturday is by far the best!
Saturday is the sweet spot in the week because the whole day is for me. I don’t have to set an alarm, I can have more coffee than what my travel mug allows (it’s decaf, so that’s not a concern), I can take a nap if I need to, I can work on whatever project I want (and have time to finish it the next day if I can’t do it all in one day), and I can stay up late if I so choose.
Now, on Sunday I can also wake up late, drink more coffee, take a nap and work on whatever project I want; but, Saturday rocks because it seems like there are more possibilities for the whole weekend. And, I don’t have to get up early the next day. That is the best reason of all for this night owl!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.