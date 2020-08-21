The school year is upon us once again, and the hard work can't be done without school supplies. The list has changed over the years, but we all got one in preparation for our annual studies. So, what supply was the most important to you? Could you live without the proper box of Crayons or without your favorite style of notebook?
For Enterprise Media Group's Elizabeth Elliott and Grant Egger, writing tools and paper folders were vital. Who's point of view do you side with?
Egger: I was allowed any folder I wanted
I grew up the only child of Dan and Deb.
While I was certainly spoiled in some aspects, I did not necessarily get whatever I wanted on each and every trip to the store. My toy budget wasn't exceptionally high.
Neither was my school supply budget come August. I don't recall the fanciest gadgets at all.
I do, however, remember basic pens, off-brand Crayons and using several supplies year-after-year. I may have owned one compass and one protractor my entire life.
But when it came to pocket folders, I could go in any direction I wanted. I was released from my shackles. Any design I could find was an option.
I remember sitting on the floor at the store and sorting through the mess of folders, looking for the perfect one to fit my interests and other youngsters marched up and down the aisle behind me. Sports teams were often represented on my choices, but I'm sure Power Rangers and Transformers also made the cut.
The first folder that comes to mind, though, is a friend's folder of the professional wrestler The Rock, who you may know as actor Dwayne Johnson. This friend held onto that folder until I saw it in high school, and I remember being jealous I hadn't picked it out in the third grade.
So, while folders aren't the most glamorous of school supplies, they made my list as my most must-have school supply growing up. I looked forward to getting new ones every year with my handcuffs off. Mom and Dad let me get what I wanted, and I always looked to impress my friends.
Elliott: Pens and pencils are my jam
I love starting a school year with new pens and pencils. If I bought the right kinds of writing materials there was nothing stopping me from having the best handwriting on my school papers and in my notebooks. Though no fancy pencil could ever save me from the wrong answers on my math homework. I need more erasers for that class than anything else.
But there is nothing greater than a new pencil or pen.
The best pencils I learned over the years were made by Bic, like the ones where you advance the lead on the bottom rather than clicking the top with the eraser. The only trick with the mechanical pencils was making sure you had an adequate supply of lead refills.
Remember those pencils that had multiple little leads in them that you pulled out from the bottom to replace with new points? That was fun.
Of course with all the pencils, erasers were a must, especially if they were pencil toppers or even the extra cool retractable erasers. I could play for hours pushing up the eraser and retracting it. I loved the sound of the zip.
I always begged for the pens that had the red, black, green and blue combination and the popular pen with so many colors of the rainbow.
As I got older, I learned how cool the gel pens were. My favorite part of writing with a pen is to get a really smooth finish. Nothing annoys me more than a pen that cuts out when even writing one letter.
I have so many pens and pencils and still look forward to buying more. Periodically, I will grab a handful of the pens I have dug out of purses and drawers and see if any of them still work.
My grandma used to send us collections of pens she'd gather from banks and everything. But my favorite are still the ones I can buy at Target or another store right before school begins.
I guess I better get shopping for my latest pens and pencils.
