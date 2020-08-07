We've all had that favorite TV series that we've invested hours, months and even years into watching only to have it end in an unsettling way. Some shows end abruptly or with a cliffhanger after it was canceled by the network before the ending could be resolved. Others just end poorly as writers and producers try to go out with a bang.
So, if you could change the ending to one TV series, what would it be? Managing Editor Leeanna Ellis and reporter Daniel Buhrman give their take on two specific series.
Ellis: Give 'Quantum Leap' a proper ending
I don't know exactly when I began watching “Quantum Leap” as I was only 8 years old when it premiered. I'm sure much of it was watched in syndication, but it was one of my favorite TV shows as a kid. It has an element of science fiction, but also action, adventure and drama, which I still enjoy today.
The show's opening drew me in:
“Theorizing that one could time travel within his own lifetime, Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. He awoke and found himself trapped in the past, facing mirror images that were not his own, and driven by an unknown force to change history for the better.”
Of course, it goes on, but you get the idea.
I watched episode after episode for five seasons. I still have favorites, such as when Sam and Al, a hologram observer from his own time, switch places due to a lightning strike and Sam gets to go home to see his wife; the episode that Sam leaps into a pregnant teenager and thinks he's going to have a baby; and the two-parter where Sam leaps into Lee Harvey Oswald.
But in the fifth season, NBC decided to cancel the show due to poor ratings. The series finale, “Mirror Image,” was intended to be a cliffhanger for the sixth season. Once the show was canceled, producers decided to reshoot some scenes and make the episode the series finale. It left many questions unanswered.
If you haven't seen the show and still want to watch it, you might want to stop reading here as there will definitely be spoilers.
In the episode, Sam leaps into a bar in a coal mining town at the exact moment of his birth. When Sam looks in the mirror, he sees his own reflection. We learn that it was Sam who wanted to put right what once went wrong. That's why he created Project Quantum Leap.
Sam is given the choice to return home or continuing leaping. He says he wants to return home, but first he feels he need to fix one more thing for his friend, Al. He leaps back to April 1, 1969, to tell Al's first wife, Beth, that Al, who is a prisoner of war, is still alive and will come home.
The episode ends with captions telling the viewer that Al and Beth never divorced, but instead had four daughters. The final caption reveals that Sam never returned home.
The ending was meant to be open ended to allow for a TV movie that never happened. Instead, you're left with this awful feeling that Sam is still leaping through time.
While, I know NBC executives didn't want another season, they should have given viewers a better resolution. Show Sam making one or two final leaps and then finally making the leap home, which would allow him to see all the history he changed for the better.
While it is what it is and it won't be changed after 27 years, I still hold out hope that just maybe they'll make that TV movie and give fans of the show what they want.
Buhrman: What felt like something, betrayed nothing
I'll admit my choice of which show would benefit from a rewritten finale is likely because of its top-tier position on my list of best shows of all time. But I'm not alone in my dismay.
"The age of irony is over. Not that there's anything wrong with that. The end came Thursday with the dismal, dying moments of the final 'Seinfeld,'" wrote USA Today reviewer Robert Bianco in 1998.
Ever since my sense of humor began coming of age, which I'll gently place at around age 12, “Seinfeld” has been a favorite sitcom staple. If it's on, I'll always watch the so-referred "show about nothing" which ran for nine seasons in the 1990s. Except the final two-episode arc of a finale.
Why is that?
More than a show about nothing, “Seinfeld” was a show about nothing important, at least in the grand scheme of things. It was a show about four more-or-less selfish friends living in New York where their more-or-less self-absorption led to hilarious, and some of TVs most iconic, moments, from magic lugies to "Delores!" and Soup Nazis to "The Contest."
But the finale betrayed the tone of the series.
As Bianco summarized, "The much-ballyhooed finale stranded Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer in a small Massachusetts town where they witness a car-jacking." Ultimately they are arrested for not helping, violating the town's Good Samaritan Law. What follows is a two-episode trial featuring some of the shows favorite and quotable guest characters.
There were a couple of times throughout the series run where multiple episode arcs were implemented, but those also betrayed tone. "Seinfeld" wasn't a show for story arcs and extended plots, even if only two episodes — it was a show detailing the every day life of four people and, as noted, the hilarity which ensues from their general lack of empathy.
But it's not just that it was a two-episode arc that diminished the finale for me. It was the what felt like fan service carousel of characters coming through to testify against the foursome.
For me, it suspended the disbelief sought in many forms of entertainment. I'm sure everyone associated with the show loved and respected the many fans the series gained over its run, which likely led to the testifying characters wronged by Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer. If, however, they really wanted to show respect to fans, then I think they should have maintained the series' tone.
I will say that the concept of the foursome violating a "Good Samaritan Law," after being so selfish for so many years, is funny. But the execution, in terms of a two-episode arc and carousel of characters, didn't quite do it for me. The concept could have been implemented without those two detractions.
Just how could they have done it differently, I'm not entirely sure. I may have some ideas, but I'll keep them to myself until I pitch my "finale about nothing" to NBC.
