Current events have crushed our weekend plans, kept nights out to a minimum and put a temporary stop to some of our favorite pastimes.
So, with social distancing in affect, how are you making the most of your time? If the house is empty, what do you do to relax and enjoy the peace and quiet?
What is your favorite, and therefore the best, activity when going solo? Enterprise Media Group's Shauna Gerke and Grant Egger stand up for their picks — reading and podcast listening.
Egger: Podcasts provide audio entertainment for all
It's hard to determine whether I've been gifted or cursed with the ability to keep myself entertained when socializing isn't an option. That started from my days as Dan and Deb's only child living miles of gravel roads from school friends..
As an adult, I read books — fiction or nonfiction, particularly of the true crime genre — catch up on feature-length sports news I may have missed and am an avid TV watcher.
When I lived in Wyoming, hiking solo was also an every Monday solution with, seemingly, every other person on planet Earth working.
But, alas, mountains are no longer my neighbors. So, instead, I get through at least a podcast a day.
Podcasts, as I'm sure you know, are digital audio shows — basically, super-specific talk radio with a beginning and an end — that come in darn near any subject you could possibly want.
Lately, I've been on a comedy podcast kick to keep it light. Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend, Bill Burr's Monday Morning Podcast, Good for You by Whitney Cummings and You Made It Weird with Pete Holmes keep laughs in my daily routine. Typically, these shows contain interviews with celebrities, comedians, experts in different fields and authors except for Burr's. He just rants and raves for an hour or so.
Now, I also dabble in the world of sports podcasts — check out Nick Bahe's pod for a local twist — and, again, true crime shows. Serial Killers, admittedly, is a podcast only I, and none of you, would enjoy.
Podcasts are great way to get lost in what your listening, an enjoyable solo activity, but they also don't prevent you from doing much else. I've gone on walks, ridden my bike, cleaned bathrooms, walked the dog and folded laundry, while also enjoying the noise being pumped into my head.
Podcast listening is not only the best solitary activity, its also the least limiting. Try riding a bike while reading, Shauna!
Gerke: Pick up a book
“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.”
That iconic opening to Charles Dickens’ novel “A Tale of Two Cities” is very apropos these days. Some examples of the worst of times are being socially isolated and a weakened economy. But, I notice there are many more “best of times” examples. These days I see neighbors helping neighbors get groceries or medicine, folks sharing tips and tricks on how to make due with what we have, folks making a conscious effort to stay in touch with loved ones via telephone and video conferencing, and providing suggested activities to do when socially isolated.
One of my favorite activities is reading; and, I’ll tell you why it’s the perfect shelter-in-place activity.
Some would say I’m obsessed with reading. I’ve always been an avid reader, but in the last three years I’ve read approximately 1,675 books.
Now, none of those have been novels, and some have been closer to a short story than a book, but there is no arguing that is a lot of books. While reading may burn an equal number of calories as watching TV, it can be far better for your brain to read than to binge watch television.
According to an article by Inc. magazine, a 2013 study conducted at Tohoku University in Japan revealed reading “increased connectivity in parts of the brain that were related to language. There was also increased activity in the sensory motor region of the brain.” However, while watching television the “brain associated with higher arousal and aggression levels became thicker. The frontal lobe also thickened, which is known to lower verbal reasoning ability.” I’m already hardheaded enough.
Now, don’t get me wrong, I’ll binge watch a good series with the rest of the world (hello “Yellowstone” or “Ozark”), but I would prefer to read a good book. Thankfully, most of the books I read are free or very low cost (less than a dollar), and that doesn’t include any I could check out from my local library. And, while I do not have cable, so most of the TV I watch is free, I do have to have a paid Netflix account to watch those series I mentioned above.
There are many other entertaining solitary activities. No matter what you choose, enjoy your shelter-in-place time, just keep in touch. And, wash your hands.
