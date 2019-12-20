Holidays often bring stressful times to individuals and families. A great break from the stress can be your favorite Christmas movies — watched alone or as a family. While there are some great Christmas or holiday movies out there, which one is the best of all time?
Associated Publisher Chris Rhoades and Front Office Manager Shauna Gerke debate.
Rhoades: Did you hear that?!?!?!?
What makes a great Christmas movie? Well, for me, it has to be one with humor. It has to be one that I can sit down with my family and watch together. So, while I love some of the more R-rated films out there, they’re excluded from consideration for my all-time favorite. And, lastly, while it’s not entirely critical, a good story or message is obviously a nice bonus. Based on my criteria outlined above, my all-time favorite Christmas movie is “Elf.”
Some people say that “Elf” is maybe a bit immature, or, they don’t like Will Ferrell. I disagree whole-heartedly on both points. Ferrell is one of my favorite actors of all time, and while “Elf” has it’s childish moments, it’s a movie that can draw laughs from all members of my family, all for different reasons. Wittiness, one-liners, and physical comedy — it’s all there.
“Elf” is a movie that is quoted — at least around my house — all year long.
“Did you hear that???” or “I saw a dog today” or maybe you like to respond when asked how your night of sleep was with, “Great, I got a full 40 minutes.” I think any movie that resonates like that all year round is not only a great Christmas movie, but a great movie in general.
I do like the story behind Buddy the Elf as well. Warming up the heart of a bah-humbug dad, the budding relationship with Jovie (Buddy’s department store crush), or, simply the eventual acceptance of an estranged son in to a new family. Throw in a solid Santa Claus and you have a home run movie.
Whatever your holiday movie of choice, I hope you can enjoy it with your family this season. We’ve already watched some of our favorites, and I know are all excited to cross “Elf” off the list this weekend!
Gerke: The movie that keeps on giving
“So, when did you get the tenement on wheels?”
“…That there is an RV.”
Can you name that movie? They’re only lines from the best Christmas movie ever. Of course, I’m talking about “Christmas Vacation.” Now, you may not agree with my choice for favorite Christmas movie, but I hope you’ll let me tell you why it’s my favorite.
First, we have the loveable Clark Griswald and his ever-suffering wife, Ellen, attempting to make a fun, old-fashioned family Christmas with their children, Audrey and Rusty, all the parents/grandparents, and of course, Cousin Eddie and his family after they coasted into town on fumes.
Second, fiasco after fiasco makes one laugh at an accident-prone Clark and shake your head at Cousin Eddie. Add in the perfectly WASPy couple next door, who end up with a trashed Bang and Olufsen stereo system and their front door kicked in by police, and you’ve got a roaring good movie.
Finally, there are so many good lines in “Christmas Vacation,” we use them all year long. Lines like “That's the gift that keeps on giving…” and “I don't know, Margo!” Unfortunately, my favorite line cannot be used here, but it involves a full RV septic tank, if you get my drift. The whole family enjoys this movie and we make time to watch it at least once every season.
Of course, there are other good Christmas movies as well. “A Christmas Story” is pretty popular, as is “Elf.” Some of our family’s other favorites are “Christmas with the Kranks,” “Jingle All the Way,” and “The Santa Clause” movies.
No matter your favorite holiday movie, I hope you take some time during the busy season to hang out with friends and family to enjoy one of these classic tales. I’ll leave you with the final thought from “Christmas Vacation”: “Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night.”
