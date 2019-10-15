So I heard a word used in a peculiar context the other day that threw me in a "tizzy" about "moods" toward current and historic English language slang.
Many of us know "mood" as a general state of our emotions, such as "good" or "bad." But a couple of weeks before a certain Nebraska football game, when a guy walked by with red and white overalls, face paint and a corn head, a 17-year-old high school student said, "That's a mood."
The fan wasn't expressive at the time, but his look symbolized the way the student was feeling. "Mood," meant he related to the fan's fanaticism, that he was "feeling" the outfit. (Writing about all of this, I suddenly feel like a "square.")
A quick internet search for this use came up with an article by the Daily Dot, a publication covering life on the web. Apparently, this use of "mood" has been around since about 2017 and is considered millennial slang.
Being born in 1992, I'm right in the midst of the millennial generation, which I guess is generally considered people born between 1981 and 1996. Maybe it's because I'm a couple years out of college that I haven't heard this use of "mood," or maybe it's because the student was 17 — not a millennial — but either way the internet told me it's millennial slang. Random articles found on the internet wouldn't lie to me.
I digress, so let's just say I became interested in slang terms and found many words many Americans over 38 might think are strange. I also found a few that started out as slang but most everyone knows and probably use today.
If you're not excited to get "turnt" at a millennial party, you might be an of unknown origin "party pooper." And if you are a "party pooper," a 20-something might say you're just being "salty" because you're bitter about others having fun, so take a cue from the 1980s and "chill out."
This party is "groovy," it's fun to "boogie," so quit "throwing shade" because everyone knows you're being mean even if you think you're subtle. "Dude," you're just human, so get excited and, "yeet."
Slang has been around forever ("dude" by the way has been around since the late 1800s), and while some words might last only a few years, many more will continue in use.
So, don't be a "bummer" because everyone knows they use slang, too. If you say you don't, just wait for someone to find some of your social media posts and hand you "receipts."
