It won't happen here.
That's likely what many of us thought when news first broke about an outbreak of novel coronavirus in China. But then it did.
Nebraska's first case of COVID-19 was announced March 7. The first two cases in Washington County were identified March 23.
But even before the virus was found here, Washington County schools, agencies and organizations began to prepare and take precautions. Classes were canceled and events were postponed.
Nearly everyone in the world has been affected by the coronavirus.
Over the last month, the staff of the Washington County Pilot-Tribune and Enterprise and the Arlington Citizen have written and published stories related to the coronavirus that are important to our readers — stories that you can only find in the pages of this newspaper and on our website, enterprisepub.com.
In late March, Blair became a target for media across the state after an outbreak of COVID-19 was confirmed at Carter Place, an assisted living facility. It was the first outbreak in a nursing facility within the state of Nebraska.
But in addition to one of the bigger stories related to this virus, our staff also have brought readers personal stories of those affected by the illness, including the Williby family, whose two elderly mothers tested positive for COVID-19; area churches and the efforts to still provide a way to worship for their congregations; area bars and restaurants and how the Directed Health Measures have changed how they do business; and county schools and the change to teaching students online rather than in the classroom.
We've also shown how Washington County residents can remain as generous as ever even in the face of a pandemic. Thousands of dollars have been donated to the Washington County Food Pantry as it continues to see an increased need. Butch's Deli and Country Bible Church have served more than 3,000 free meals to area residents. One Fort Calhoun resident has taken it upon herself to make hundreds of masks for people she doesn't even know.
Local news is vital, now more than ever, during this pandemic. It is important to have facts at a time when rumors can spread just as easily as the virus. Trust and support your community journalists and know that we've got you covered.
Leeanna Ellis is the managing editor of the Washington County Pilot-Tribune and Enterprise and the Arlington Citizen.
