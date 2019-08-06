Our house is generally pretty tidy, but, twice each month, we do a bit of a deep clean. Obviously, you know that things are going to get dirty eventually again. That’s part of living in a house. But, for the life of me, I cannot figure out how or why, without fail, I cannot NOT make mess immediately after this cleaning. One hundred percent of the time, the first time I cook in the kitchen, I will absolutely spray, splatter or splash stuff all over and completely negate the work that had just been done. #ChrisFact
I do not begrudge anyone who wants to do baby gender reveals. If that’s your thing, go for it. But, personally, I don’t even remotely understand them. First, they are getting way over the top. Hitting baseballs or golf balls, exploding confetti cannons, all kinds of crazy things. But what’s really funny are the reactions and surprise on everyone’s faces. Yes, it’s exciting to find out the gender of your baby, but I hate to break the news to everyone, there’s only one of two colors coming out of that exploding baseball. I mean, are we shocked when tails comes up when we flip a coin? I don’t know, I just don’t quite get it. #GenderReveals
Speaking of gender reveals, isn’t the very idea of a gender reveal supposed to be offensive these days? I mean, I have been told there’s no genders and no such thing as male and female any more. So why are we getting excited over something that doesn’t even exist? #NoGender
My son, if I may call him that, continues to grow up and be hilarious. I’d say the most recent things I have enjoyed: Him waking up, sitting up in bed and singing “Old Town Road” as loud as he possibly can. Working on his manners, if he does not want something, he will reply with “no please,” which, is close enough to no thank you for me. When we were outside practicing for his upcoming attempt at playing soccer, I instructed him to “dribble towards me.” At which point, he picked the ball up and started trying to bounce it in the grass like a basketball. Should have been more specific. #ToddlerLife
After the St. Louis Blues won the NHL Stanley Cup earlier this summer, NBC covered the on-ice celebration live and was mic’d up. If you didn’t see or hear it, there were more F-bombs flung than most R-rated movies. Probably not surprising by grown men who just had the biggest moment of their careers. What is surprising (well, not really, people are crazy) is that the FCC got complaints about the language. First, if you’re offended, mute your TV. Second, if your kids are awake, mute your TV. Third, if you’re offended as an adult about the F-word to the point where you want to write letters about it, maybe just find a different hobby to occupy your time. #F-This
Chris Rhoades is the associate publisher for Enterprise Media Group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.