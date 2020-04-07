I can’t tell you how much I wish I could bring myself to write about anything besides COVID-19. But, when something like this pandemic grasps the world as it has, it’s consumed all of us and our time. Instead of editorializing or give you my thoughts on how we have responded to this crisis, I thought I’d just share some observations I’ve made, and thoughts about the future.
It’s been pretty impressive to see how adaptable businesses have been and how quickly they have pivoted their normal operations. Curbside pickup, contactless delivery, etc., are just a few examples of how businesses adapted in order to stay open and keep revenue flowing.
• Speaking of flowing, one of the funniest things I’ve seen was from Denver, Colo. The government shut down all “non-essential” businesses, which did include CBD dispensaries and liquor stores. That lasted a few hours. Lines were so long that the government had to deem them necessary and able to stay open for business. I’m not sure if that says anything good or bad about our society, but it made me chuckle.
• Something that’s not funny, I’m very concerned for our health during and after this matter. Being cooped up for a few weeks is tough, but doable. When it goes much further, I think you really run the risk of mental health issues, as well as other health issues caused by people not exercising like they normally would, or, eating in unhealthy ways due to stress. I hope we can get through this sooner rather than later so we can alleviate these secondary hazards.
• I’m very interested to see when we start shaking hands again. Shaking hands is just something that we’re very used to doing, especially in the business world, sports, etc. Every time I’ve avoided shaking hands during this, I simply feel like I’m being rude, even though everyone knows I’m not. At what point will we get an “all clear” to shake hands again? Will we ever get one?
• Speaking of shaking hands and hugging, as I watch television shows — that were obviously filmed months ago — it legitimately seems very strange to watch folks hugging and high-fiving. Or, to see crowds in the studio audience. Seems crazy that things like that feel like such a distant memory.
• I know some might disagree, but I hope some sports leagues can find a way to safely start back up sooner rather than later. It has been rumored that the NBA is considering taking over one or two of the Las Vegas resorts, and playing their remaining games in the arenas there. Obviously, with no fans. Taking all necessary safety precautions, aggressively testing players, etc. Essentially quarantining an entire league. Seems drastic, but I think people need something to root for right now.
Chris Rhoades is associate publisher of Enterprise Media Group.
