That thin, rectangular thing in our pockets is the most prominent example of our never-ending connection to information. I often wish it was the only example, but the phrase "most prominent" means we're nearly always near something that reminds us of the deluge of data and sound which surrounds us. This often even includes video games.
I do like video games — I've got a Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch sitting in my living room — but one thing I don't enjoy is how game companies seem to think everything has to be "online." War-based video games like Call of Duty probably brought this to the forefront, that experience of challenging your skills against people around the world. Now most games one can buy, including sports-centered ones, come with a little notice on the back that indicates you can play online with all those people young and old throwing around cuss words like my mom wouldn't care. As if they even know my mom.
Which is why I'm still glad there's a few games out there that are fine with being a package all their own, just a package of one solitary game to enjoy and experience without all that noise.
I recently just bought Super Mario Bros. U. for my Switch, and it is all its own package. If anyone played the original Super Mario Bros. on the original Nintendo, then you know that the side-scrolling platformer takes some time to master, figure out whatever puzzle or hidden tricks there are and ultimately beat it. The newest version isn't as hard (that first one was hard right? Maybe it was hard because I was 8.), but I can certainly say that I wouldn't be able to find whatever success in solving the tricks of the game I have so far if I was forcefully called to by incessant data and sound.
Even more, Super Mario U., in it's solitary experience, has given me a chance to reminisce on those times when I played or watched my brother and dad play the original, shut off in the corner room of my grandmother's house away from the bustle of the family get together.
If there's one thing that all the information in our phone's can't give me it's that door to shut, the time to let my mind roam to some of its most pleasant memories.
