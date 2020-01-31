The National Football League owns Sunday afternoon and night all fall and into the winter.
The NFL's biggest game, the Super Bowl, caps everything off with the largest TV audience of the year on Super Bowl Sunday.
But, could the league and football fans benefit from moving the game to a Saturday? Frankie Ruggeri, 16, of New York has been in the news recently after he started a petition to do just that, citing the late hour in which the game gets over.
So, what do Press Manager Chris Clark and Sports Editor Grant Egger think? The Enterprise Media Group employees debate.
Clark: Saturday night's all right for (NFL) fighting
This Sunday is Super Bowl Sunday.
But it should change. It should be Super Bowl Saturday.
Why?
Well for the simple reason of recouping. That and so that everyone can watch it without being cranky or hung over the next day at work.
Granted not everyone watches or parties for the big game, but for those that do I think moving it up a day would be beneficial. It would be different if they didn’t have to wait until primetime to play the game. The game doesn’t start until 5:30 p.m. That means that it won’t be over till around 9 p.m., if you're lucky. For me, that means that the alarm clock is going to be very annoying at 5 a.m. It's not like you go to bed right after the game, especially if you're lucky enough to be one hosting the party for the game. Also god forbid your team wins then your definitely not going to bed right away.
This doesn’t affect just adults. My youngest loves to watch the games on TV every week. In fact, he was mad because I wouldn’t watch the Pro Bowl last Sunday ( don’t get me started on that topic ). He has to be up at 6 a.m. with his mother so they can go to school. There is very little probability that he will be able to watch the whole game without there being issues either in the morning getting ready or at school.
Now, I honestly don’t know if there would be a monetary loss for the NFL for doing this, but I don’t see why that couldn’t at least try for a year or two. Look at the London games. Who would have thought that would ever be a thing and now it is. All I’m saying is lets try Super Bowl Saturday and most have the next day off to recover without having to use those precious sick days.
Egger: Sunday is the only day
I'm a traditionalist.
Even though I grew up watching Nebraska football on AstroTurf, I firmly believe the sport should be played on grass. Every new turf parking lot frustrates me.
I also debate changed rules. I can do without them.
So, when Chris Clark suggested we write about moving the Super Bowl to Saturday, I thought he was kidding. What maniac would want to take the Super Bowl off of Sunday?
Well, I guess we have our answer. Chris shouldn't be trusted.
I've heard the reasons why and, if I was still 11 years old, I can see why a late Sunday night football game could be problematic. Kids are fighting their bed times before school and Chris doesn't like having to work the next day after eating 10 bratwursts — and whatever else he's consumed.
But, come on, we're adults. Either little Billy can stay up late one night of the year or I, a grownup, can enforce my rule and send him to bed before the fourth quarter because I said so.
That and I, an adult, can operate perfectly well with little sleep and a little restraint. I can stop at 6.5 bratwursts.
The Super Bowl Sunday memories are too good to pass up. As a child, my folks would take me along to a party each year to watch the game on their friend's big-screen TV. I remember watching those games each February beginning with Green Bay's win against Bill Parcells and the New England Patriots. John Elway and company beat my Packers the next year, and then a few Super Bowls later the St. Louis Rams stopped the Tennessee Titans just short.
A day later, those games were all we talked about at school. A one-day buffer would have instantly erased those results from a 10 year old's brain.
Plus, let's face it. Super Bowl Sunday is a brand. It's the biggest advertising day of the year, and, flat-out, you don't mess with success.
Saturday is a college sports day. The NFL owns Sundays, particularly the one coming up when the Kansas City Chiefs do battle with the San Francisco 49ers.
