As a child, you may have felt dismayed when receiving socks for Christmas.
As an adult, it may be just what you wanted and, lets face it, needed.
Opinions on Christmas gifts for your feet are varied, but how do Assistant Editor Elizabeth Elliot and Sports Editor Grant Egger feel about socks for the holidays? They, with 100 percent sincerity, discuss.
Elliott: No socks for Christmas
Who wants practical things for a holiday that’s so magical?
Save sock giving for birthdays and skip it as a Christmas gift.
Christmas is a time for digging deep and showing your loved ones how much you care for them. It’s the time of year when you can show them how you’ve been paying attention throughout the year and noticing the gifts they have had their eyes on — that silver or gold necklace or a pair of sterling silver earrings.
Not socks.
Socks are like the gift card option for people. It’s like a spouse who doesn’t know what to get his wife after all these years.
“I just don’t know what to get her,” they might say.
Socks for Christmas is unnecessary because people should already be well-stocked in foot gear throughout the year. By the time you reach Christmas, temperatures, especially in Nebraska, are too cold to go without a thick pair of socks and shoes.
Another reason to skip socks for Christmas? Do you know if the person likes their socks to be ankle biting or leg warming? Do they prefer wool or cotton?
Socks are practical, yes, but the temptation is greater to buy socks with kitschy designs for the holiday that should only be worn during the season. Don’t you want to give a gift they can show all year long? It’s easy to forget such gifts if there’s only a few times a year you can use them.
Egger: Seriously, I need some
Why wouldn't someone like me want socks for Christmas?
I have two feet and wear socks every day, making a pair a perfectly reasonable gift.
Now, they aren't for me, but socks don't have to be a ho-hum either. You don't have to go with just white, black or blue if the recipient wouldn't be jazzed with just that.
You can also buy socks in every color under the sun and with darn near every theme imaginable. I just typed “hot dog socks” into Google and got 120 million results in 0.55 seconds. A Foot Long – Hot Dog Crew Sock from online retailer Sock It to Me would cost me just $8.59 for crying out loud.
Let's say you accidentally type in “Jim socks” instead of “gym socks.” You could still wind up with “The Office”-themed foot garments or one's with Jim Carrey's face all over them. Imagine the wonderful holiday cheer that'd follow that unwrapping at grandma's house.
So, I know my mother only watches the Athlete of the Week videos I record and refuses to read anything I write for some reason, but hopefully she'll see this. Mama Egger, it is perfectly acceptable to buy me socks for Christmas. Honestly, some of the pairs I still wear today have holes in them. I admit it and refuse to throw them out, so buy me a whole pack (or two) if you wish.
For me, the question “What do you want for Christmas?” is infinitely more annoying than receiving socks. I have two feet and wear them everyday, making a pair a perfectly reasonable gift.
I can't be the only one who feels this way, can I?
