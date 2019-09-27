Recent cases of severe lung illnesses and at least nine deaths, as well as a persistent epidemic of youth use, have prompted lawmakers across the country to propose legislation that would ban flavored vaping products.
Officials within the Trump administration have said a federal ban on the products may also be forthcoming.
But is it a knee jerk reaction?
Managing Editor Leeanna Ellis and Front Office Manager Shauna Gerke debate.
Ellis: Ban, even if temporary, would save lives
Prior to the 1900s, lung cancer was a very rare disease.
It wasn't until cigarettes were mass produced and popularized by manufacturers in the early 20th century that there was cause for alarm, according to the American Cancer Society.
Smoking was glamorized and the military even gave out free cigarettes to soldiers. Cigarette smoking increased rapidly through the 1950s and became more widespread.
Lung cancer went from a rarity to more commonplace. By the early 1950s, it became “the most common cancer diagnosed in American men,” American Cancer Society Chief Medical Officer Otis Brawley wrote in a November 2013 article.
Had we known then what we know now, would legislators have tried to ban cigarettes?
I believe so. It wasn't that long ago that it became illegal to smoke indoors in public places like restaurants and bars.
Now, vaping and e-cigarettes have become popular. However, the largely unregulated products may be causing respiratory illnesses. There have been 500 reported cases in nearly three dozen states and at least nine deaths that are linked to vaping.
The Trump administration has said a federal ban on the liquid mixture of nicotine, flavoring and other chemicals may be coming.
As states wait for federal policy to be finalized, some including Michigan, New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island are enacting their own bans. Other states, including Illinois, New Jersey and Delaware are considering similar legislation.
This is the right decision. We don't yet know all the effects vaping and e-cigarettes could cause to our bodies. Even a temporary ban until research can be done would be worth it if it saves lives.
The last thing we want to do is have history repeat itself. Lung cancer, which is linked to cigarette use, causes about 1.5 million deaths per year.
Gerke: Banning e-cigs is a waste
You’d have to be living under a rock to not know about electronic cigarettes (e-cigs) or vaping. I must admit, I’m partially living under that rock because none of my friends or relatives use e-cigs, so I’m not extremely familiar with the topic.
However, when I heard buzz on the news a week or two ago that several deaths were attributed to vaping and that some were calling for banning the practice, I immediately thought banning e-cigarettes was the wrong move to make at this time.
Let me be very clear, I think smoking cigarettes is a disgusting habit. It is dirty and smelly and has been scientifically proven to adversely affect those around you when you smoke cigarettes. E-cigarettes are not much better as far as I can tell. They have the added uncertainty of not being tested long term, much like “standard” cigarettes were in their very early days. While I don’t want anyone to smoke around me — that is a debate for another day — I don’t feel it is my place to tell people what they can or cannot do to themselves.
I’m sure the argument can be made that vaping and e-cigarettes are just as harmful to the vaper, and his or her family, as regular cigarettes are (potentially more so in the face of the recent illnesses and deaths), but, we simply do not know if that is the case.
In fact, according to the American Cancer Society, research has found that e-cigarette use is likely to be significantly less harmful for adults than smoking regular cigarettes. They go on to report that the finding is “…because e-cigarettes do not contain or burn tobacco — a process that produces an estimated 7,000 chemicals, including at least 70 chemicals that cause cancer....” However, they also admit “…health effects of long-term use are not known.”
If the move to ban e-cigarettes is launched, then I hope regular cigarettes are included in that ban as well. With all the other issues we face in this country, focusing on an e-cigarette ban is a waste of energy and resources. Let’s focus on feeding starving children or getting lifesaving drug costs to a reasonable level.
