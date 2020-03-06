Both reporter Rachel Vogt and Sports Editor Grant Egger of Enterprise Media Group are in agreement that young athletes are receiving recruiting interest from college coaches way too early on in their development. Ninth-graders making college plans aren't their cup of tea.
But, does this mean prognosticators and journalists should give it a rest, too? Or should recruiting websites and publications still have the right to hype the athletes of tomorrow today how they see fit? Vogt and Egger debate.
Egger: Professionals should be able to promote young athletes with some limitations
I think its safe to say I was an eighth-grade athletic standout with a pretty darn good shooting percentage from behind the 3-point line.
By my senior year, I'd probably been better off fetching water for my teammates.
Times change, which is why recruiting a 13-year-old for college competition is silly, but recognizing that 13-year-old for his or her hard work is acceptable in my eyes even if their success doesn't necessarily last.
So, yes, I don't mind that recruiting websites and publications are keeping tabs on young athletes — a lot of people already are. But it's the public judgement of the youngest standouts that I cannot stand by. If a junior high or middle school athlete makes the recruiting website, their ratings should all be the same.
While star ratings can bounce around from Nos. 1 to 5 for junior and senior high school football and basketball stars, perhaps we keep all under underclassmen — and middle-schoolers — set as one-star standouts. They can build from there.
Now, the main reason I want to keep some attention on young athletes is because I'm all about recognition. If the kid finds success in his age group, let's give them a shoutout. Encourage them to keep going and competing.
Also, if that athlete is like me and flames out before high school, they can still keep the memories of their athletic successes from yesteryear.
Now, I can see why'd you want to side with Rachel. Let kids be kids, she'll say (I'm guessing).
But, I'm also willing to bet Rachel was an athletic star from birth. Even if she didn't get her recognition as a junior high or high school star, she was still going to get her spotlight (in the Arlington Citizen) as the megastar AHS grad she became.
Simply put, I don't think Rachel has compassion for an athlete like me who peaked too soon. I didn't deserve all the coverage when I was in high school, but, heck, Rachel, a recruiting website's pat on the back as a youth would have been pretty nice. Is that so bad?
Vogt: Young athletes just need to worry about the game
I think that high school athletes should not be put on recruiting websites and given a star rating.
First, I think that the star rating is kind of crap anyway because many websites that give star ratings give at least 2 stars to any athlete that has a legitimate offer from any Division I school. So when final ratings come out, an athlete could be practically obsolete and still have a 2 star rating.
I don't think that 14- to 18-year-old children should be given star ratings because chances are, they're just trying to enjoy the game they love playing. This added pressure to get into a Division I school nowadays is absolutely ridiculous.
There is a lot of time in between a student's freshman year of high school and their freshman year of college where a lot of things could change. Injuries happen, people fall out of love with the game, and other matters can take place that can drive young athletes away from the sport in general.
College coaches should not be allowed to heavily recruit young high school students (and by this, I mean freshmen and sophomores) or even middle school students, which has happened before. The added pressure on students who are being heavily recruited can have an effect on their mental health, which can cause them to struggle with both their school work and their life on the playing field.
I think that my opinion is also valid because as many of you know, I am much closer to the age of the high school students that we are focusing on than Grant is, but I am also at the age of many young coaches. By not allowing young high school students to be recruited by colleges and not allowing them to get star ratings, this would also help coaches. Coaches would be able to focus more on the success and unity of their team as a whole, and would therefore likely have more success on the playing field.
All around, it just isn't smart to let college recruiters and coaches recruit young high school students and give them star ratings.
