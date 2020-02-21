Once every four years, special things happen. Not only the summer Olympics or presidential elections, but the 24-hour leap we take on Feb. 29. It's a day that helps keep our holidays, anniversaries and birthdays within the astronomical seasons we expect them.
Speaking of birthdays, what about the people born on Feb. 29? How should they celebrate and count their years: Every year or once every four when Feb. 29 comes around again? Assistant Editor Elizabeth Elliott and reporter Daniel Buhrman debate.
Buhrman: Count every year
As much humor as I would personally enjoy only ticking my age up once every four years, I still have to say people should count their leap year birthday every year.
There are certainly everyday practical reasons for this: It would probably be pretty hard to get the legal system to agree you're only 5 years old on Feb. 29, 2020, because you were born in 2000. If you were born in 2000, it would be a shame to have to celebrate your 21st birthday in 2084, though I'll concur at some point you'd look old enough to not be carded anymore. And what about the job requirements that apply to minors?
Even if the legal system agreed that you're only 5 years old here in a few days, wouldn't it be annoying that all your friends started driving four years ago, while you still have decades to go? I, for one, wouldn't want to burden everyone by getting them to drive me around (especially my parents as I can imagine they enjoy more free time without their kids in the house).
The same argument for watching your friends drive applies to the 21st birthday, too, especially if you already got the legal system to agree you're only 5. Sorry, if you're 5, you don't have a license and any identification you might have tells that bouncer you're not of age. Although, I'm sure your amazing reasoning and argumentative skills getting in might amaze the bouncer (what a capable 5-year-old!). In any case though, that's an annoying legal burden you would have to constantly encounter.
And what about the job requirements? That, too, can trace back to your getting the legal system to agree your only five. What company wants to risk any sort of litigation by letting a 5-year-old work the backroom, count people's money or make administrative decisions? If something goes wrong, how is that the 5-year-old's fault? Nope, companies want no part of that.
Even considering all of these things (which now that I wrote about them, I actually wish were real), the essential reason to continue counting your Feb. 29 birthday every year, maybe on Feb. 28 or March 1 instead, is that the day leaps us forward, almost like traveling through time. Therefore, you're leaping with it. You might be 1 year old in 2001, 2002 and 2003, but once Feb. 29 hits in 2004, you've sprung forward all the way to four, you time traveler.
Elliott: Celebrating your birthday every four years is awesome
It's a holiday that can keep you on your toes and guessing if you aren't good at math.
Leap Day happens once every four years and is happening this month. They happen to align the calendar with the revolutions around the sun. We don't lose almost six hours a year because of it and people celebrate their birthdays and anniversaries once every four years.
If you are lucky enough to be born on Leap Day, I hope you only count every four years as your birthday.
Think of it — how young you will always be — counting your day every four years instead of aging at chronological speed.
You can probably legitimately order kids meals at restaurants for years because you are going to be 12 and under for quite awhile. Twelve and under means little when you age every four years. You could probably even get discounted tickets at the movies if society respects the "every four years" birthdays.
Embrace the uniqueness of being born on Leap Day. Take that uniqueness even further and get married on that day. You will always have a story to tell.
Perhaps you want to celebrate the milestone birthdays chronologically — turning 16 to drive or turning 21 to be able to legally drink — but embrace the other years as leap year birthdays.
And when you're older you can celebrate your Sweet 16 twice!
How do you celebrate your Leap Day birthday? And what day do you celebrate it when there is not a Leap Year? I've seen articles of Leap Day people who will celebrate it on Feb. 28 or March 1. If only we all had that flexibility! If you alternated it depending on the day, you could turn 16 technically one day early!
So much of this world so strict and inflexible that I think it brings a particular sense of fun that this extra day is something that comes around only every four years and not all the time.
Life seems to move at the speed of light so if you have a chance to stretch out the celebration, go for it!
