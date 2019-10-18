Waterfowl season just opened in Iowa and deer season opens on Nov. 14 in Nebraska. Some people hunt for the sport of it and some for bonding time with family and friends. Do you think hunting for sport should be allowed? Sports Editor Grant Egger and Front Office Manager Shauna Gerke debate the issue.
Gerke: Hunting for food is OK
As a child, I recall my father coming back from a hunting trip with his brothers with this huge — or what seemed huge at the time — deer, proud as punch at having bagged such a prize.
I also recall thinking what did that deer ever do to them to deserve death? The whole situation left me feeling sick to my stomach. Whenever I hear shotgun reports, like I woke to this past Saturday, I think of that day. I know what I’m about to say is a sacrilege of some sort, especially in this area and in my family, but I detest the thought of hunting for sport.
With that said, I understand a lot of people, including my family and friends, process that deer meat for personal use. In that situation, I don’t have a problem with hunting, especially since hunting does help control the population. I do, however, refuse to eat deer meat (and, yes, I can tell even though most have assured me I should not be able to notice a difference). I also worry about my family and friends who do eat it as any deer shot in the field may or may not have a disease they may not know about.
According to Washington State University, zoonotic diseases, like chronic wasting disease, cryptosporidiosis and others, can be passed along to humans through consumption of deer, elk, moose and caribou. Disease transfer from other animals, such as wild turkeys, rabbits and ducks, can also happen if the meat from those wild animals is consumed by humans. Although transfer of any of these diseases is slim, it can occur. Why risk it?
I understand a big part of hunting is to control the populations of wild animals, which is a valid concern. While I don’t like the thought of hunting deer, turkey, duck, etc., for sport, I won’t be standing in line to support anyone trying to stop others from doing so. Now, if we’re talking African safari hunting for sport, I might stand on that bandwagon.
Egger: Hunting for sport is fine with guidelines
I am not a hunter.
My father isn't and I never really got the itch to do it myself. It just never came up, minus a few outings raccoon hunting in high school.
That said, I do have experience talking to hunters, game wardens and wildlife biologists who helped me understand why hunting is necessary and important. Population control is one main reason.
A wildlife biologist in Wyoming once told me how much she loved animals within the same conversation about how many hunting licenses the state was offering for the pronghorn antelope population. Elk and deer were also apart of that conversation.
Now, most of the hunters in northeast Wyoming were coming from out of state. They were coming to the Cowboy State, largely, to hunt for sport in the “Wild, Wild West.”
I do want to make something clear. While I do support regulated hunting in instances such as these, I am no fan of the hunting of lions, tigers and elephants like you see on the internet when folks want to be mad about something on the internet. Those hunters have a little bit of bloodlust if you ask me, though nobody probably is.
Hunting is important. The population control, and the fact that money raised through licenses and permits often goes back to conservation, are just the main reasons. So, what I'm saying is that, with regulations, hunting for sport doesn't have to be a bad thing.
