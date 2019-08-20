Everyone has a passion.
For me, it's writing and singing. My job satisfies that first passion. I enjoy telling people's stories, informing the public on the need-to-know issues and composing the next history piece about Washington County.
The second — singing — I find every Sunday in church.
Three years ago, I returned to my hometown to sing in the Durant (Iowa) High School alumni choir in honor of my director, who was retiring after 37 years with the district. It had been 16 years since I had stood on those risers as a high school senior and 12 years since I had last sung with a group, having performed with the chorale at St. Ambrose University.
Soon after that performance, I joined my church's worship band. It was one of the best decisions I made. It boosted my confidence — I've always had some stage fright — and brought me joy.
It has also brought others joy.
In today's issue of the Washington County Pilot-Tribune, you'll read about Blair resident Janice Lippincott, who was recently inducted into the Nebraska State Quilt Guild Hall of Fame.
Lippincott has created quilts for nearly 30 years, often sharing those with others to be sold for charity. Her quilts have raised thousands of dollars over the years.
She also instills her passion in others through demonstrations, teaching them various techniques.
Lippincott found her passion and has shared it.
Last month, I wrote about Dan Hovanec of Blair who discovered his artistic talent with wood burning tools. He creates portraits on both wood and paper. His work — Art by Fire and Smoke — often includes commissioned portraits of people or pets who have passed away.
“I like that I can bring somebody a little joy and happiness by seeing their relative or their dog that they miss,” he told me.
Hovanec found his passion and has shared it.
Everyone has a passion, whether it be writing, singing, quilting or art. It's what you do with that passion that is important. Something that brings you a sense of pride and satisfaction can also provide for others.
Find your passion and share it.
