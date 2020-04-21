I’ve never been the biggest “pop music” fan. I’m thinking here of N’Sync and Britney Spears when I was a wee 10 year old, or maybe the Harry Styles (Is that his name?) or Katy Perrys of today (is K.P. an old reference now?). But I have been interested in the songs that pop songs sample, often songs under the wide “rock” umbrella from the '60s through the '80s. I’ve been even more interested since reading the book “This Is Your Brain on Music” by Daniel J. Levitin, a former music producer turned cognitive scientist.
Levitin, who worked with musicians like Stevie Wonder or the members of Blue Oyster Cult, at one point discusses in the book why we might become set with the music we listen to as we get older, avoiding musical experimentation. Though I can’t describe it nearly as well or in depth as he did (check out the book), essentially we unconsciously create the “rules” for what we consider music based on what music we were exposed to in our younger years, especially that music connected to emotional memories. Reading about this, I wondered if that’s why pop songs sample (there’s also the more specific interpolation, but I’ll stick with sample here) so many older rock songs?
For example, I heard a song by Selena Gomez called “Bad Liar” the other day, and it sampled the bass line of the Talking Head’s 1977 song “Psycho Killer.” The bass line, or drum lines or part of a melody in a verse rather than chorus, is often what is sampled from songs. The bass line in Gomez’s song seems chosen since it’s not so familiar as a chorus or main riff to be recognized consciously as “this is the Talking Heads.” But it’s recognized unconsciously in passive listening because “Psycho Killer” is probably a song most people have heard and would know they’d heard before if it was playing (Psycho Killer, Qu’est-ce que c’est … run run run run run run awayyyyyyy).
Maybe we’ve heard these older rock songs so much they’ve become part of what we consider music, and then they’re subtly used in a pop song we’ve never heard. Does that help our brains go, “Yep, this is music, I like it,” especially for those who were alive, unlike me, and had an emotional connection to the sampled song. Oh, that seems diabolical, using some of the arguably most creative and culturally relevant songs to sell a new one.
I would say I respect the craft of those music producers putting sampled bits of songs together for a new whole though. It would take a lot of music history knowledge and music knowledge in general to do so.
In any case, regardless of any commercialization of “pop music,” samples seem to keep alive music and songs that are touchstones for many people. I could respect an argument that they are reminders of cultural change and history that was, and which continues
Daniel Buhrman is a reporter for the Washington County Pilot-Tribune and Enterprise.
