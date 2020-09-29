For my column this week, I'm going to take a page out of Chris Rhoades' book. While they're not “chirps,” here are some random thoughts from my notebook.
Pandemic fatigue. I had to google it to see if it was a real thing and it is. We've been living with the coronavirus pandemic for nearly eight months. It's understandable that some people are getting tired of taking coronavirus precautions. The pandemic isn't going away anytime soon. It's important to continue preventive practices until there is a vaccine, which could still be months away. I'll continue to do my part, wearing my mask and washing my hands.
***
Blair has received big news in the last few weeks.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the city a $7.56 million BUILD grant to construct the new Blair South Bypass.
Then, last week, the Blair City Council cleared the way for a new Dollar General distribution center to be built near 10th and Wilbur streets. It could bring 300 jobs to Blair.
After seeing other communities like Papillion, Fremont and Omaha gain jobs through development, it's nice to see Blair get a piece of the pie.
***
The Blair Fine Arts Boosters are raising funds to purchase eight new concert tubas for the BHS band to the tune of $44,800. It's a big undertaking, but one that I know this community will step forward and give.
Music is beneficial to students and having the proper instruments to use will enhance the experience. When I started band in fifth grade, I played flute. However, by the time I was in junior high, I also played tenor saxophone and baritone. Without those instruments provided by the school, I would not have had the opportunity to try them.
***
October is Fire Prevention Month. Every year, the Pilot-Tribune and Enterprise staff produces a special section to salute those first responders who serve their communities.
This year, you'll read stories about the Blair Volunteer Fire Department, which is marking its 150th anniversary; Fort Calhoun Rescue, which is mark its 50th anniversary; and Tim Welch, who serves as chaplain for the Blair and Arlington departments as a way to give back after first responders saved his life following a train accident.
New this year is a Blair firefighters calendar, which will be a fundraiser for the department. Some may call it a beefcake calendar. Joe Burns, Paige Anderson, Paul Swanson and I have been working with the department on it. You'll want to make sure you get your copy.
***
Last week, I interviewed Ellen Murphy, a Blair woman who turned 100 years old Wednesday. Her family surprised her with 100 roses to mark her century of living. These types of stories just make me smile. It was a pleasure to interview Ellen and her granddaughter, Nikki. I hope she had a wonderful birthday.
Leeanna Ellis is the managing editor of the Washington County Pilot-Tribune and Enterprise and Arlington Citizen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.