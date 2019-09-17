Several times in the past few weeks, the following a message called "I Miss 9/12" popped up on my Facebook news feed:
"I would never ever want another 9/11, but I miss the America of 9/12.
"Stores ran out of flags to sell because they were being flown everywhere.
"People were Americans before they were upper or lower class, Jewish or Christian, Republican or Democrat.
"We hugged people without caring if they ate at Chick-Fil-A or wore Nikes."
Last week marked the 18th anniversary of that tragic day in America's history. Those of us who witnessed it can recall vividly where we were when we heard the news and how we reacted as the day's events unfolded.
I was woken up by a phone call from a friend, who told me what happened. I immediately turned on the television and, as I was watched, another plane hit the second tower.
As I kept watching, reports of a plane crashing into the Pentagon came in, as did the collapsing of the twin towers and the crashing of a plane in a Pennsylvania field.
I'd spend the rest of the day in "reporter mode" as I sought comments and information from school officials and residents while working for a newspaper in suburban Omaha. It wasn't until I was at home, alone, later that evening that the gravity of the situation really hit me. I remember telling myself that our country would never be the same.
Reading the 9/12 message last week brought similar feelings and made me think about a passage I had written in newspaper column a week later.
In it, I boasted about how united our country had become and how it was important to keep that spirit going.
"With flags being displayed all over the country and ribbons being worn by residents, it is evident that we are taking the name of our country to heart. We are showing that in times of crisis, the United States of America will be just that — united.
"United in our prayers for the victims.
"United in our anger.
"United in our spirit.
"But, most of all, united in the fact that we won't let the terrorists responsible for these despicable acts win or knock us down.
"That united spirit must remain in the days weeks, months and years to come if we are going to show the terrorist groups that their actions won't be tolerated."
I'm not sure when things changed.
While understandable that the 9/11 tragedy would bring us all together, somewhere along the way, we have lost that spirit. Over the years, the country has seen more tragic events, from mass shootings at schools, shopping centers and places of entertainment. But, instead of uniting against the person or persons who committed those despicable acts, there's a faction of our country who have thought only about themselves, instead of how to help those in need or make our community safer.
One of the lasting memories I have of 9/11 is hearing about members of Congress coming together on the Capitol steps to sing "God Bless America."
In recent years, instead of coming together to try to find a solution, all we hear from our country's leaders is bickering and partisan politics.
But, the politicians aren't the only ones to blame. In fact, I believe we as Americans are just as much to blame for our divided country. We have let it happen because we haven't demanded better from our leaders.
The great thing about America is that we can express our opinions and I'm not suggesting that change. But, while we are all going to have our views, it appears that tolerance of different opinions, lifestyles and political views has gone by the wayside. The phrase "agree to disagree" and the willingness to compromise is not always there.
When I woke up on Sept. 12, 2001, there was still sadness, but as the days went on, hope began to resurface and, although I knew our world would never be the same, I was comforted by the response I was seeing from Americans.
I was hoping to see that similar spirt in recent years and, while there have been great acts of caring and kindness shown and recognized by the media, we are still divided because of our personal views.
I don't pretend to have the all the answers, but the future of our country is at stake and we need to learn to accept our differences and come together and start to take the name of our country to heart again.
