A newly-launched streaming service is playing on your need for nostalgia.
Last week, the Walt Disney Company launched Disney Plus, which includes a magical kingdom full of shows and movies, including an entire section labeled “Nostalgic Movies.
Whether your a child of the 1980s, 1990s or 2000s, there is something for everyone.
I will fully admit that I didn't think twice before downloading the app to my phone and handing over my credit card information.
As a child, our home was filled with the sounds of Disney movies, including “Mary Poppins,” “The Lion King,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin.”
The first movie I downloaded last week: “The Little Mermaid.”
This is one of the first movies I remember seeing in the theater as a child. It was released in 1989 — 30 years ago. I was just eight years old.
I didn't stop there. Then, I watched “Robin Hood.” This movie was special because my grandma had a copy. We only got to watch it during visits to her house.
The third movie, “Return to Oz,” reminded me of how each weekend we would head to the local video rental store to check out the latest movies.
This sequel to “The Wizard of Oz,” was rented by my family quite often. However, it doesn't quite hold up as some of the other Disney classics. The special effects didn't age well at all.
This was the first streaming service I have ever purchased. Until now, I really didn't have the desire to purchase Netflix or Hulu. Though with all the new shows and even some movies debuting more on Netflix and the like, it's only a matter of time before I choose another.
For now, Disney Plus is enough for me.
With other option, such as nearly every Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars movie, as well as “The Simpsons” and National Geographic shows, there really is something for everyone in this app.
And in my free time, you can bet I'll be watching even more of the Disney from my childhood.
Leeanna Ellis is the managing editor for the Washington County Pilot-Tribune and Enterprise and Arlington Citizen.
