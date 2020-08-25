For the first time in two years, I won't be traveling back to eastern Iowa for an Iowa Hawkeye football game. That seems so strange, but then nothing has been normal in 2020.
Earlier this month, the Big Ten Conference announced it would cancel fall sports, including football, with hopes of play in the spring. The Pac-12 also postponed its fall sports.
I've always been an Iowa Hawkeye fan as has most of my family. It's hard not to root for the Hawkeyes as my hometown is just 30 minutes from Iowa City.
I can recall many Saturday mornings sitting in front of the TV with my dad, watching the likes of Dallas Clark, Bob Sanders, Robert Gallery, Tim Dwight and Tavian Banks, while my dad yelled at TV when a play didn't go the Hawkeyes way.
My brother and I often wore — and still do wear — our Iowa gear on gameday.
This fall will be different. But, you still might catch me wearing my black and gold on Saturdays.
I can't imagine not watching the Hawkeyes and Huskers play in the Heroes Game in September. Or not getting to see the players join hands and run onto the field as a team. Or see play stop after the first quarter for the entire Kinnick Stadium to turn and wave at the sick children at Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.
Did the Big Ten make the right decision to cancel fall sports? It wouldn't appear so as the ACC, SEC and BIG 12 are still planning for kickoff. Or as parents in Iowa and Nebraska demand answers and threaten lawsuits over the cancellation. Or that a petition, started by Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, to reinstate the 2020 football season has garnered nearly 300,000 signatures.
It is understandable that the universities and the conference are considered about the health and safety of its players. No one knows the right answer as none of us have ever lived through a pandemic. But it should be an all or none, instead of some conferences playing and some not.
Maybe the Big Ten Conference shouldn't have punted on the 2020 season and instead they should have gone for it on 4th and 1.
Leeanna Ellis is the managing editor of the Washington County Pilot-Tribune and Enterprise and the Arlington Citizen.
