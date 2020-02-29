Several major music artists have announced concerts for the area in 2020 and 2021.
Do you enjoy attending live music concerts, or do you prefer recorded versions only?
Press Manager Chris Clark and Group Bookkeeping and Front Office Director Shauna Gerke discuss the issue.
Gerke: I'd rather listen to the radio
Is your favorite music artist touring in the area this year? It seems a lot of big names are making their way to our area in 2020. Whether you’re into Kiss, Blake Shelton, Dweezil Zappa or A Capella Live, you have plenty of options for live entertainment this year.
I have a confession, I’ve only been to two major music concerts in my lifetime, with no plans to ever attend another. Why? I just don’t like live music. Does that make me weird? Most will say yes.
I guess I’m a “purist” when it comes to my music. A purist is someone who has a “strict observance of or insistence on purity in language, style, etc.” I only truly enjoy recorded original versions of my favorite bands and songs. I don’t like recorded live versions, nor do I appreciate covers or live concerts. To my ear, the beat and tempo are all wrong and I don’t feel like I can sing along. I just don’t get that excited feeling I get when the first chords of a great recording come on over the radio or sound system.
Not only do I prefer the recorded versions of songs, but I have very few newer artists I listen to. My favorite songs are from the '70s and '80s, with some early '90s thrown in. I will admit, some “modern” country music has made its way onto my play list, but mostly because it reminds me of rock instead of country. I lament the fact that 99.9 KGOR (lovingly referred to as the “oldies” station in this area) has started playing all my favorites. I guess I’m officially old now, even though I haven’t yet hit 50 (which isn’t “old” either!). I guess I just have old-fashioned tastes. I think I can live with that.
Whether you’re like me and like recorded versions of your favorite songs and artists, or you enjoy attending music concerts and venues large and small, I hope you have music in your life and you enjoy it as much as I do, no matter your favorite style.
Clark: Rock it live
Don’t get me wrong, I like to listen to the radio and CDs and even still enjoy listening to LPs (for the younger generation those are records), but there is just something about seeing a band or musician live. You get to see them in action and you can really see and feel the energy that you just can’t get through a recording. To me, you can just feel the music better than off the radio when its live.
I can honestly say, to my best knowledge, that I have never been to a bad concert. Granted, I have been to plenty that I haven't cared for most of the bands that were playing, but even still the atmosphere is what made it good.
Some songs that you might not care for or even a band for that matter can change just by seeing them live. When I went to Godsmack live, there was a couple of songs that I didn’t like, but seeing and hearing it kind of changes my mind or at least made it more tolerable.
To see the feeling and sweat that the singer puts into the show is what makes it for me, and you’ll be able to call back that memory every time you hear it. I think that makes it even better because now you are associating the song to live moment.
If you ever have a chance to go see your favorite band live in concert, I would suggest you go. Even if you are like me and don’t like to be in large crowds, it’s still worth it. I think you will come away with a better feeling of the songs. And, who knows, you just might end up finding another group that you like or get a better feeling for a group that you already knew, but seeing them live kind of made it better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.