In 2019, the City of Blair, the Village of Arlington and Enterprise Media Group celebrated their 150th anniversaries. Diving into that history to produce stories about the early beginnings of all three was like a treasure hunt — you never knew what you were going to find.
I think that's one of the reasons I love history. We learn various histories in school — state, U.S. and world — but not necessarily what's in our own backyard.
Washington County is rich in history. Not only is it the site of the first meeting of Lewis and Clark and Native Americans, but it is home to one of the earliest settlements in the state — Fort Calhoun.
Over the years, I've learned about the tornado that ripped through Herman more than 120 years ago, the history of the buildings in downtown Blair, the Honey B Farm once located on the south edge of Blair, Blair's only Congressional Medal of Honor winner and 100 years of history from the Washington County Fair in Arlington.
In last week's Pilot-Tribune, we featured the Blair Congregational Church, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary. What a great example of congregation that is proud of its history. The church looks so much like it did when it first start that it's like stepping back in time as you enter the sanctuary.
The Blair Fire Volunteer Fire Department is also marking its 150th anniversary, which I'm sure will be the focus of an upcoming story.
There's likely to be more stories as those organizations, businesses and churches that began shortly after Blair and Arlington became towns mark those milestones.
I'm always up for a good history telling so if there are stories you would like to see in the pages of this newspaper, contact me at editor@enterprisepub.com or 402-426-2121.
Progress to publish next week
The Enterprise Media Group staff has been working hard on our upcoming 2020 People, Places and Progress of Washington County.
This year's edition will include returning features such as “Mysteries at the Museum,” which focuses on items from the Washington County Museum and Danish American Archive and Library; “9 Who Shine;” “Leading the Faithful;” and “5 Who Strive.”
People, Places and Progress of Washington County will publish in the Feb. 27 Arlington Citizen and Feb. 28 Washington County Enterprise.
