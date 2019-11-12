Over the years, I’ve penned a column or two with my thoughts on Husker football. Through the years, I’ve analyzed and complained about Callahan, Pelini and Mr. Personality, Mike Riley. I was an early bandwagon jumper for Scott Frost, calling for his hire many months before Riley was given his pink slip.
As this season started, I remember thinking my annual Husker column will be a fun one. I was already dreaming about how much fun it would be to write about the return to glory for this once grand program.
I mean, there was no doubt. Almost daily for months before the season even started I read about how Frost and staff had turned this program around. Players were bigger, faster, stronger and now in their second year of his system, the offense was going to run like clockwork. Why, Tom Osborne even said that this young Martinez kid was probably the best quarterback Nebraska has ever had, surpassing the likes of Turner Gill, Tommie Frazier, Brook Berringer and even Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch.
The season opened with a non-impressive win over South Alabama (currently 2-9). But that was OK, first game jitters and such. Then, on to the Colorado Collapse. After the shock of that heartbreaking loss, fans tried to focus on the great first half as a sign of the potential this team had. And so the season went. With each disappointing performance, reality began to settle in a little more that this is not the team we had all hoped for. Even our four wins aren’t anything to be too proud of as those four teams have a combined record for the season of just 11-26.
Coach Frost proclaimed the program had hit bottom and had no where to go but up after last seasons’ 52-10 thrashing at Michigan. But, in my opinion, we went below rock bottom with the stinker at Purdue. The Big Red lost to a team missing their top 5 players, and let a third string walk-on quarterback lead the Boilermakers on an 82-yard drive for the winning touchdown with under two minutes to play.
So, let’s all accept that this season is basically over. Unless there’s a miracle win over Wisconsin or Iowa, for the third year in a row, they’ll be no bowling for NU. That’s hard to fathom for a program that had an NCAA record 35 consecutive bowl game appearances and 53 total bowl appearances, which still stands in fourth place in all time appearances, but falling fast.
The question is, how do Husker fans make it through the winter? We need something to cling to with this Husker program. But the real possibility of having back-to-back 4-8 seasons will make this possibly the coldest winter ever here, no matter what the actual temperature is.
I for one, will continue to support the Huskers. Although, my wife might be surprised to read that after hearing some of the words that came out of my mouth while I was watching the stinkfest at Purdue. Let’s make sure we still pack the stadium, even if we think we know what the outcome will be when the monster truck of a Wisconsin Badgers football team comes to town this weekend. And for Heaven's sake, fans need to please show up for the Iowa game. One of the saddest sights I’d ever seen in Lincoln was the sea of yellow in Memorial stadium two years ago when Hawkeye fans invaded our sacred turf and even hung an Iowa sign over the Husker tunnel walk.
Honestly, if the Big Red could somehow get a win over our neighbors to the east, it’s probably as close as we’ll get to the satisfaction of getting to a bowl game. In fact, should we pull off the upset, I’ll probably host my own Corn Bowl party. We’ll tailgate and bask in the warm rays of the television screen while we all watch the game replay and delight in the satisfaction of a guaranteed victory. Just remember Big Red fans, the spring game is only a few months away. Let the hype begin. GBR!
Mark Rhoades is publisher of Enterprise Media Group.
