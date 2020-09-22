It’s 2020. It’s one of the craziest, hardest and challenging years for so many people. It seems we have experience this year as a 1,000 months.
How can it only be September? Actually, how can it already be September when it feels like March was just yesterday?
For the last few years, I’ve noticed how early stores out there seasonal items. It made me frustrated when I hadn’t been to a store in a long time and was greeted with items for not one but three seasons. I saw jack-o’-lanterns sitting next to Santa Claus with a wild turkey thrown in for good measure. I think it was August. I didn’t even know what season to buy for!
The past few days, I have been gifted a Halloween item and took an initial visit to a pumpkin patch for a story where I bought a few mini pumpkins. I’ve always been one to decorate for a holiday in the month of the holiday but I’m thinking of starting earlier.
Yet, how early is too early to start decorating? I think Christmas trees have already made a comeback back when it was hard to find any cheer.
On one hand maybe we should get a jump on celebrating holidays. In a way, it’s a chance to fully appreciate each season instead of doing it in a rushed fashion like setting up Halloween stuff for only a moment. On another hand, perhaps we should wait and celebrate the holidays closer to the holidays. Have you kept up your Christmas tree since last March?
When I decorate for holidays, sometimes I find I’m too busy with work or other activities to fully appreciate the decorations. Sometimes I bypass them all together and think only too late that I have a closet full of decorations for each of the holidays. When I moved to Blair and unpacked, I tried my best to put my holiday decorations all in one place in a closet so that when I go in there I will know what I have. It’s funny how I’ve always bought Christmas decorations after the season, when the discount is greater, but half the time I don’t put them out or only a few.
What’s the protocol for decorating for September? It’s not time yet for Halloween or the series of other holidays that come rapid fire. Fall is approaching next week. Maybe it’s time to gather at least some pictures of the autumn leaves if they haven’t yet fallen. This year I plan to take pictures of the leaves — find the prettiest tree — and frame it to celebrate the season.
I’ll wait until October to celebrate Halloween just because I want to try and give equal weight to the seasons. But it never hurts to browse the stores ahead of time to prepare.
Decorating can bring a light amid a tough time. What will you bring to your home? Are you decorating for Christmas now?
I hope whatever season you decorate for brings you a bit of joy and peace.
