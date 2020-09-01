I recently saw a guy on the side of the road, putting gas in to his van with a gas can. This wasn’t some vintage van from the 1950s either. It was a fairly new, modern vehicle, which made me wonder — how? How, with the technology in even the most base models of cars today, does one ever run out of gas? I’ve never quite understood the people who try to push things as far as they can go when that little light pops on. #FillErUp!
I made mention of this a few months ago, but now I’m actually very much concerned that I’m responsible for this pandemic. The Creighton Bluejays men’s basketball team won the Big East Conference championship, and the KC Chiefs won the Super Bowl. I always joked that the world might end if my teams ever won anything again, and thought I was joking. But, now, most of college football has been canceled, riots continue, things are on fire, and we have double hurricanes barreling down on us. #MyBad
Speaking of hurricanes, I hate to make a joke about this. But, if you’re in a situation where two hurricanes are approaching a country, and the first one is named Marco, how on Earth did we not find a way to name the other one Polo? #HurricaneJoke
I’m not a guy who really minds wearing a mask. I’ve never understood those people who are defiant about not wearing them. Sure, I understand not wanting the government to mandate what you wear or don’t wear. But, it’s not like it’s a major inconvenience. I also don’t understand those who become visibly angry or confrontational if someone doesn’t have a mask on. Even though I think they probably do protect us, it’s not like we need to lose our mind if someone doesn’t have one on. Keep your distance, wash your hands, you’ll be fine. #MaskTalk
Speaking of masks, can we please stop wearing them in our cars? I’m not talking about in a full car. I’m talking about those individuals cruising down the highway in a completely empty car, just rocking that mask, keeping themselves and everyone around them safe! It makes me wonder, if they wear it alone in the car, are they wearing it in the shower or while they sleep too #TakeItOff
Proud dad moment: My seventh grade daughter, Kate, tried out for her middle school volleyball team. On the surface, that’s probably not a huge deal. But, Kate has never played volleyball — ever. I just think it’s insanely cool, especially at an age where kids might not be very nice, that a kid just puts themselves out there and tries something new. Knowing that she might be the absolute worst girl on the floor, she wanted to try. I hope that mindset always stays with her, and that more of us would find a reason to say yes to things, instead of always finding reasons to say no. #GoKateGo! (Also, if you’re wondering, she made the team!)
Chris Rhoades is associate publisher of Enterprise Media Group.
