Think of almost any consumer product in the world. Now, think of those items five years ago, 10 years ago, 20 years ago. In virtually every area, products have evolved. But, it just hit me the other day that a few things haven’t. Since I can remember, potato chip bags are exactly as they were 30 years ago. The same can be said for cereal boxes. How is this even possible? I’m not saying that they need to be updated, I’m just shocked that they haven’t been. Even soup cans now have a little tab on the top to make things easier these days. The random things that I think about. #ChrisThought
Can we put a ban on small towns — or even large towns for that matter — having community slogans? Drive through any Midwestern town and they all seem to have what’s supposed to be an inspiring slogan that welcomes visitors. But, if we’re being honest, most aren’t necessary, and don’t really fit the community. How many towns in the Midwest can be “Where the past meets the future?” Or, how about this gem, “Live Here, Work Here, Play Here?” I’m not bashing these towns in any way, I just think that maybe putting the brakes on catch slogans could be a good idea. #SmallTownLiving
Speaking of dumb slogans, I really do think that some business try way too hard when coming up with the name of their establishment. Most recently, I saw a coffee shop in St. Joseph, Mo., which was called The Human Bean. OK, I get that it’s supposed to be clever and a play on human being, but calling it the Human Bean just makes me think that their beans are made of humans or something? Either way, it’s unappetizing. There’s another one in Omaha called Green Bean Coffee because they’re so concerned about our environment. Again, that’s great, but I just think I’m drinking coffee made from green beans. No thank you. Maybe it’s just coffee shops that seem to have this problem? #Chris’BeanShop
If you’re on social media at all, you’ve probably noticed “Karen.” Karen is the new name for any crazed woman who pops up online or in a video who overreacts to a situation. Admittedly, these do make me laugh. However, I also feel bad for anyone named Karen. I’m sure most Karens are great people! #Don’tBeAKarenThough
Do you ever get baffled by prices? Not necessarily why something costs what it does, but more the fact that for $5, I can maybe buy a sandwich or cup of coffee, which is fair and lasts me maybe 15-20 minutes. But for that same $5, I can buy a can of shaving cream that might last me a few months!? #ChrisThought2
I realize that many things in our world are becoming automated. Recently, a credit card company we use (now used to use) sent us a letter outlining some changes. One of those changes, included an additional $15 charge if you call customer service to pay your balance with a live representative. Literally, adding money to your payment if you opt to (gasp!) talk to a real human. Amazing. #GiveMeABreak
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.