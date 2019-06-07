With technological advancement has come backup for professional and college sports referees.
Cameras are everywhere in professional sports stadiums and arenas, and each of the four major American leagues — the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL — take advantage with video replays for officials, who make their in-game rulings based on that evidence. College sports such as football and basketball are also onboard.
But has replay made sports sports better or are they ruining the game? Associate Publisher Chris Rhoades and Sports Editor Grant Egger discuss.
Rhoades: While not perfect, video replay is a must
Whether we like it or not, video replay is here to stay, and without question is a good thing for the sports that we love.
Yes, as with most things in life, there are positives and negatives to video replay. The systems in place aren’t perfect, and the time spent on such reviews can be a bit frustrating. But, when you look at the overall picture, replay is necessary.
Professional and collegiate sports (even high school nowadays) move at an amazing speed. Until you sit right next to the action of one of these events, it’s tough to really gauge just how fast all the action moves. With the speed and quickness of events happening, it’s only natural that calls will be missed by officials. We’re all quick to criticize the officials when a call was “clear as day”. But, we’re not smart enough to realize that the call is “clear as day” because of our 90-inch high definition TV, 19 camera angles and super slow motion zoom technology that most networks have on their broadcasts today. Referees don’t have those tools during the game, so it’s perfectly feasible that they might miss a few things.
Having replay helps make sure that an outcome isn’t decided because an official’s view was blocked, or they had a temporary brain lapse. It ensures the integrity of the game, and that matches are played as fairly as possible.
The biggest concern with replay, however, is if fans, players, and owners eventually want to take it too far. Having some human element in the game on things such as penalties in football, fouls in basketball, and the strike zone in baseball are part of the game. If we get to the point where we can challenge and replay every little moment of every game, my tune will quickly change. But, when it’s limited, and saved for big moments that can define a game, I’m willing to wait a few extra minutes to make sure things are right.
Egger: It's bound to go too far
Part of me thinks I should just agree with Mr. Chris Rhoades, my boss, so I don't get in trouble, but here it goes.
In some instances, replay has ruined games. Maybe not as often for the teams or the final result, but it has ruined it for the fans.
Delays caused by video review come into play every single game. Sure, some can be short, but others can last entire commercial breaks and still go on unresolved. These delays hurt fan experience in the ballpark and at home, causing an enjoyable day watching sports to turn into a slog.
But delays are only a small part of the negative effects of replay. Having a backup plan may have, arguably, given officials a reason not to be as sharp as necessary.
If you don't agree with my last point, consider this: Spellcheck does most of my spelling corrections for me. Words I struggle to spell have stayed that way because I know my handy, dandy computer has my back.
Another negative of advanced technology and more replays is the fans' attitudes toward referees. We all think we're better at their job than them because we watch sports on TV and can see what's going on multiple times over. Quite frankly, we think there's reason to review every ruling on the field that hurts our team. I can imagine that's had an impact on some of the fans I see in local grandstands, too.
Last but not least, I must say that replay has largely been a benefit, but that may not last forever. The more advanced technology in sports gets, the more it'll take away from the games. Mark my words.
Lately, minor baseball leagues have been experimenting with robots calling balls and strikes instead of umpires. To me, that takes away some of the challenge of batting. Adjusting to the strike zone called by the umpire is apart of the game.
This is the slope we're skiing on. Will replay and tech go too far?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.