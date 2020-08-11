One thing I've recently rediscovered is the fun of going to garage sales. In this crazy time of pandemic, it's an easy way to shop and not be closed in as much as in a big box store. Some people even wear masks!
Another thing I appreciate about garage sales is how you can get to know a person or at least a portion of their lives.
Some garage sales are heavy on kids clothing and toys. I can see the progression of childhood as the sizes of clothes increase and the types of toys that are being moved out. I can also imagine what fun those children must have had on the tricycle for sale or the electric scooter. Now another child can enjoy hours of their own fun.
Other garage sales are heavy on tools. I can imagine what handy projects were created for the house or for loved ones. I also admire anyone who can figure out how to use said tools and do something productive with them. Those items I pass by without temptation.
What items do you tend to search for at the garage sales? Do you go for tools? Or do you buy clothes?
For me, the items I'm most tempted by sometimes are purses and jewelry. Lately, I've been searching for storage things. I moved here in November, and I have too many things (that I should probably think about selling at someone's garage sale?) and was looking for things to hide my stuff. I did manage to find a really cute shelf, a vacuum and other household items. Sometimes I'll find books that I have wanted to read but not spend a fortune on.
Another fun thing to see at garage sales are collections — baseball cards, dolls, certain books. I always wonder why the owners decided to pick those particular collectibles. What are things you have collected over the years? I seem to have amassed a collection of angel figurines of all kinds, Bette Midler memorabilia and other collectibles. I try to find similar items at garage sales.
With places closed down or altered in this pandemic, I wonder if garage sales are a way to get to know our neighbors a little more. Say hi to the hosts of the garage sale or when purchasing an item that seems to be unique and maybe ask the former owners about it.
Have you ever found things at garage sales that are either the same thing you had growing up or similar? Going through a garage sale can be a trip down memory lane. Who knew the family down the street played the same game of UNO you did? Or had the same lime green bicycle as your sibling?
I never know what treasures I will find at a garage sale and that's half the fun. Sometimes I'm a good "window" shopper and other times I just have to add someone else's treasure to my own.
See you at the next sale!
