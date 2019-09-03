There’s plenty of negative news, sad things that have happened in our area recently, and political talk, which seem to dominate the news cycle throughout the year. So, I’d like to briefly change course. To celebrate the start of football season, here’s my favorite things about this particular sport and season.
I love the weather around football season. Some days are still hot, some get a little rainy and chilly, but those perfect fall days can’t be beat. Cool in the morning, but sun is out, warming up to the perfect temperature in the afternoons. If you ever wonder why you live in the Midwest, it’s days like those that make you realize why. #WeatherTalk
I love upsets in football. There’s obviously upsets in other sports, but for some reason, football upsets are just more entertaining. There’s nothing like a stadium of 60,000 to 80,000 or more people just losing their minds when a team they support is winning a game they shouldn’t. The visual of a football field being swarmed by fans after a huge win never gets old (I mean, unless it’s at Iowa, then who really cares?). #UpsetCity!
I love the rare college football Saturdays when I sit down to watch a game that kicks off at 11 a.m. And then, pretty much sit and watch games all day until that random San Diego State vs. Hawaii game kicks off at 11 p.m. and I can’t even stay awake any more. Those football watching days make me feel like I’ve been on a day-long bender, even though I haven’t had a drop of alcohol. #FootballFog
I love football food. To clarify, I really love all food. But, c’mon, is there anything better than FOOTBALL food? At the stadium, there’s nothing better than a football hot dog or huge plate of nachos. A giant spread laid out at someone’s house for a watch party is something to behold as well. But what can’t be topped, is tailgate food. If there’s anything better than eating some calorie-packed treat cooked on a grill in a random parking lot, I’d sure like to know about it. #FootballFoodComa
I love hitting. As a former below-average quarterback who didn’t play defense, I hated hitting. But, as a fan, huge hits are just fun to watch. No other sport produces those “Oh my goodness” moments like football. #HeadOnASwivle
I love smack talk. I think talking smack or running your mouth is part of every sport. I may or may not have been guilty of this back in the day myself. But, in football, it seems much more noticeable for some reason. I know some people hate it, but I love when guys are just facemask to facemask, saying things I know my mother would not approve of. Good clean fun right there! #GetOutMyFace!
Here’s to football. Cheers everyone.
Chris Rhoades is associate publisher of Enterprise Media Group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.