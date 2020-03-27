Over the decades, TVs have changed. From tiny tubes in black and white to flat screen, wall mounted 60 inches or larger. Over the decades, what we've watched on TV has changed. From westerns, to MTV music videos to the most dramatic reality shows money can produce. And over the decades, the way we get those shows to our black and white tubes and giant screens have changed.
From antennas to cables to streaming, most everybody finds some time (possibly too much) to watch TV. Over the past few years, streaming services have burst on the scene in greater numbers, challenging the more traditional cable services. But for all their similarities and differences, there's still a debate about which is best: Streaming services like Netflix or cable? Press Manager Chris Clark and reporter Daniel Buhrman debate.
Clark: I prefer cable, even antenna
I know that the basic point of this column is to be opposite of the other. That being said I am not against streaming apps. Heck, I have just about all of them. They are great in some ways, but in the long term of things I prefer either my cable or even just basic antenna TV.
I don’t feel that you get the same range in shows on say Netflix or similar apps (yes, I know antenna TV doesn't have that much either). I would rather sit down and watch something on the Food Network or say an "All in the Family" marathon rather than trying to find a new movie on Netflix that I haven’t seen a thousand times. Plus, you can get your local weather and other local information that you just can’t get on a streaming app.
Some people say they like it because there are no commercials. Well, sometimes that is a nice little break to go potty or get something to munch on. Yes, I know that you can pause, but sometimes I just like to have that built-in break. Plus, most places you have to have both the cable and internet, so why not enjoy some of the cable that you are paying for instead of just using the internet and wasting the other 40 dollars that you are paying for those channels?
Like I said earlier, don’t get me wrong, we watch Netflix and Disney Plus during the down times also. I just like to take a break more often than not to get away from the binge watching and just sit back and watch a good ole fashion episode of "Mash" rather than the new episode of "Orange is the New Black," or whatever that show is called.
Buhrman: Give me Netflix or give me books
As much as there's a special place in my heart for cable (I'm just old enough to remember nothing but cable and young enough to be a kid on the streaming bandwagon), I'm putting my monthly bill payments down for streaming services. In particular, for me, that's Netflix.
Netflix beats most standard cable services in many ways, of course because its on demand, but mostly because there's no commercials. That might be the cliche answer, but when I'm taking a break for work or study, then 20 minutes for a show works out better than 30 minutes. Over the course of a day, I feel like I've gotten my needed breaks while at the same time getting in about an extra hour of work compared to cable with commercials.
Also, commercials annoyed me when all I had was cable. But since my interaction with cable is few and far between nowadays, they give me joy. They've become nostalgic, like when I hear "Hit Me Baby One More Time" anytime after 2010. It comes across the speakers in random places, and I get down to it — but if I hear it the next day, all I can think is, "Yeah. There's a reason not to listen to this very often."
So, pretty much Netflix has made cable commercials better, so why would it not be better itself?
I also think streaming services are better themselves as a whole. Netflix doesn't always offer the most current tv series airing on cable stations, and if it does, it's behind the current season, but Hulu offers a lot of current cable series with the newest episodes airing shortly after they do on cable services.
In another case, Hulu and other streaming services are stomping on cable's live TV foothold now, too, what with Hulu + Live TV or YouTube TV. So, move over cable because I can stream my live sports then pause my subscription until next football season. No dealing with boxes required.
Ostensibly, the live TV streaming services are just cable in a different format. But the streaming format has fundamentally changed the way cable, and TV in general, operate. It's for the better. And if I ever had to go back to only cable, well, I've got a stack of unread books.
