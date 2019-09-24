I have to admit, I haven’t really been following the Democratic debates too closely. I’ll pay attention to the sound bites and video clips the morning after, but have figured my time is better spent mowing the lawn or taking a nap.
One image that has stuck in my mind is the photo of every one of the candidates with their hands raised in agreement when asked if they support free health care for illegal immigrants. That one’s a head scratcher to me. When there’s more than 40 million American citizens without health insurance, why would we offer free health care to non-citizens?
The next thing that caught my attention was agreement by most candidates that college should be free, too. Besides the $125 billion cost to the government each year, I wonder what the motivation will be for students to work hard in high school to get those scholarships, or even work hard while in college to get grades good enough to stay in school, or maybe impress potential employers after graduation. Seems it could turn into four years of “Animal House” college life.
Next up on the “Let’s Make a Deal” showcase is the Medicare for all prize package. Again, it’s a lovely idea. Wouldn’t it be great for everyone not to have to worry about any health care costs? Sure would, but someone has to pay for that, and the estimated $3.5 trillion cost each year is probably low. That’s a cost of more than $10,000 for every man woman and child in the U.S.
Of course the logic from these candidates is to “let the rich folks pay for it.” Sorry, but with taxes like these on those “rich folks,” there won’t be any “rich folks” left in a few years. Their accounts will be dwindled to where there is not enough money to tax, or those who are paying the freight on everything may decide to shut down their businesses, take their money and go enjoy life on an exotic island somewhere.
The money has to come from somewhere, and some of these tax-raising tactics will affect more than just the super rich. Among the brainstorm of ideas that have been floated that will affect us “regular Joes” are: Increasing taxes on capital gains, paying tax on the increase in property value or investments even if you don’t sell the property or stock, raising the wage base for social security, taxes on financial transactions, higher estate taxes and the list goes on. There’s even one candidate who’s proposing giving every adult in America $1,000 a month, no questions asked, to use as they please.
It seems to me that we all need to be cautious when all these great gifts are offered to us. Our heart says yes, that’s great, let’s help everyone get everything they need, but sometimes we need to step back and really think about the long term effects of some of these programs. Not only the out of pocket costs, which are always more than projected, but how it can change the values of what made this country great. The old fashioned idea that hard work can get you somewhere. Sure, there are many that will say they worked really hard, and are still struggling, but just look at those who worked hard and really made it. People like Oprah Winfrey and Richard Branson to name just two who started with nothing, and became billionaires. I’m sure we all know someone who started with nothing and made themselves or their business into something really special.
I’m trying not to make your head spin with all these numbers, but they are a bit mind boggling. As I looked deeper into all these costs, my head started to hurt. I tried to get my head around just how much a trillion is, and I came across this fun fact. If you spent a million dollars a day every day, it would take you over 2,700 years to spend a trillion dollars.
Our national debt is already more than $20 trillion. Why would we want to add to that?
Mark Rhoades is publisher of Enterprise Media Group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.