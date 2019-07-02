A lot of talk recently in the political world is centering around this idea being floated by some of the presidential candidates of college debt forgiveness. Truthfully, talking politics is becoming possibly my least favorite activity in the world because very few people seem to have the ability to actually discuss anything. But, when things like this are being tossed around, I can’t help but speak up.
It got me wondering, is the idea of student loan forgiveness the worst idea in American history? I mean, I understand why you would suggest it if you were running for president. To essentially give checks to millions upon millions of voters seems like a pretty smart way to win an election if you ask me. But, on so many levels, it’s just such a crazy idea.
Student loan debt is a choice. No one is forced to go to college. If you want to attend a college, there’s plenty of very affordable options — relatively speaking — that won’t put you under crippling loan debt. So, why we would forgive debts that people chose to take on is seriously beyond me. Where would it stop? Can we get our mortgages forgiven? How about car payments? While we’re at it, I have a balance at Nebraska Furniture Mart for a couch we bought, I’m assuming that’s wiped clear, too? Seriously, where do we stop?
Also, what happens after this plan goes in to place (which, side note, I think there’s zero chance it ever would)? Is all college free for those kids graduating high school soon? Or, are we just forgiving the loans currently outstanding, and kids entering college soon just get shafted? Or, is higher education simply free for everyone now? How about those people who worked their tails off to pay off their debt? Are they just out of luck that they paid there’s off just before free loan forgiveness is rolled out? I can’t even begin to grasp how this would all work.
I’m guessing that most people reading this right now are under the assumption that I have no student loan debt to worry about. Nothing could be further from the truth. My wife and I pay a check every month for her education. That check is an amount that almost makes me physically ill, and is more than my monthly mortgage payment was on my first house. Yeah, it’s a huge loan. But, does she, or we, expect it to be taken care of by the government? Heck no. I’m beyond proud of her for choosing to invest in herself. She’s worked her tail off to graduate with a great degree and funded that degree 100 percent on her own. I’m proud of the fact that we now share that debt together, and we’re both going to continue to work hard to pay that debt off ourselves.
Anyhow, I’ll step off my soapbox about the worst political idea in hist … wait, what’s that? Candidates are proposing free health care all for non-citizens? Maybe this free college thing isn’t actually the worst idea after all.
Chris Rhoades is associate publisher for Enterprise Media Group.
