How many debates do we need? It seems like there’s been debates going on for the Democratic Party presidential nominee for months, and now they seem to be occurring every week. My guess is that this is a standard procedure for both parties, but wow, how many times do we need these people on TV saying the same things they did a week ago? Seems like overkill to me. #DebateMuch?
There’s been a lot of discussion about the idea of paying college athletes for the use of their name, image and likeness. I don’t want to discuss my feelings on that in-depth today. But, it seems like something that is inevitable. If and when it does happen, can you imagine being the class of graduating seniors who finish their college careers just before these laws go in to place?!?! Talk about a gut punch! #PayForPlay
Mullets are making a comeback. The “business in front, party in back” hairstyle is becoming more and more noticeable and mainstream. I know a lot of fads from the past come back to style. This is one I’m just not sure we need. #MulletTalk
My son, Maverick, is 4 years old. He now knows how to navigate his way around the television. He can get in to the different apps, find his favorite shows, etc. One thing he does when he controls the remote is turn on closed captioning — EVERY TIME. First, it’s admittedly impressive that he figured out how to do that, and remembers how to do it every time he sits down to watch. But, my question is why? The kid can’t read! And, his hearing is fine. I decided to ask him recently why he turns on closed captioning every time he watches television, and his response was perfect: “Because I want to.” Ah, yes. That explains it buddy. #4YearOlds
Talk of the coronavirus has been dominating the news and water cooler conversation for a few weeks. Images of public places overseas completely empty, quarantined cruise ships, the list goes on and on. I completely understand how seeing things like that might have people concerned. However, I’m not sure this epidemic warrants a lot of the panic that many folks have about it. Maybe it will be the worst epidemic this world has ever seen. If so, that will be awful, and we’ll find a way to deal with it and recover. But to assume it’s going to be, that is a bit premature. What’s also crazy is how anyone (both sides of the aisle are guilty) could take a situation like this and make it political. That’s when you know our political landscape is legitimately crazy. #Coronavirus
On a less serious note, can we just all appreciate how cool it is to have a top 10 college basketball team in our state? Coach Greg McDermott has done an amazing job of recruiting good players, developing those players and instilling a distinct culture in Omaha. There are some who have been frustrated with Coach Mac, and I’m here to tell you, that frustration is unwarranted. #RDJ
Chris Rhoades is the associate publisher of Enterprise Media Group.
