Many of you readers who know me know that I grew up farming. My family runs a beef cattle operation with about 80 head in Washington County. When I was young, we also raised hogs and let me tell you, that will toughen you up so fast it'll make your head spin.
However, as I get older, I am beginning to realize that even people living in rural America don't truly understand what goes on day to day for the people who tend the land and raise the animals they see as they're driving by. Sure, they may understand what the animals are and that hamburger comes from a cow and bacon comes from a pig and whatnot, but people don't truly understand agriculture.
This is why I think that it is essential for schools to offer agricultural education classes.
In my opinion, the importance of curricula spreads further than the classroom, and a basic understanding of agriculture is necessary to survive.
Ag education has many pathways and is very diverse. Courses in ag education range from ag business, ag economics, animal science, horticulture, natural resources and ecology systems and so much more. I think ag education is essential to today's youth because it has real world application. Some of the things students learn in certain core classes will never be used once the student is done with that course.
In my opinion, ag education helps students have authentic experiences in their schools and communities to help develop a sense of civic responsibility.
I guess what I'm getting at is that ag programs are more than just cows, sows and plows. There is something in ag education that every student can relate to and understand.
Another reason I argue that it is important to have ag education in schools is that the students can learn in a more hands-on setting than in other elective classes that are commonly offered in schools today.
When I was in school, Arlington High School (AHS) did not offer agriculture courses, and I always felt like I was missing out a little bit. Quite a few students in my school district who grew up farming or were around farming chose to option into the school 15 miles east because they offered ag education courses and FFA, whereas AHS didn't.
Now, that's no fault to my high school because they now have ag education classes, but I just feel that I missed out on such a big thing that is so important to me, growing up in rural Nebraska.
Ag education can change the way many people think about how the community works, and I think that supporting ag education in school districts should be a top priority for school districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.