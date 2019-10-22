There is no more beautiful time for a walk at Black Elk-Neihardt Park than right now. Soon, the beautiful autumn colors will be gone with the wind.
On Saturday, I drove to the park to catch the “golden hour” with my camera lens. As I drove into the parking lot, a pack of Cub Scouts and their leaders were preparing for a hike. On the slope to the west and in the shadow of the Tower of Four Winds, several families were taking pictures of children against the back drop of the crimson and yellow foliage.
The park gained a lot of attention this summer as Mayda Jensen and her crew worked on repairs to the mosaic on the face of the tower. Conservators Brian Bulin and Amiey Elsasser had the best seats in the area as they watched the Fourth of July fireworks show from the scaffold high above the park. Jensen, Bulin and Elsasseer all spoke of the many people who took a personal, almost proprietary interest in the park and tower and thanked them profusely for the work they were doing.
Recently, the park has also gained the attention of Blair resident Brian Fullmer, who is proposing that a mountain bike trail be added as an amenity to the park. Fullmer’s proposal calls for a 3.2- mile natural surface trail to be built in four phases. Much of the trail would wind through the sparsely used western portion of the park, but one section would create switch backs through the native grasses on the slope to the south of the park shelter. Would the trail be an amenity or an eye sore? Maybe that depends on one’s point of view.
In full disclosure, I have served on the Blair Park Board for the past four or five years, and I have long been an advocate for Black Elk-Neihardt Park. At this time, I have very mixed views on the proposal, but I am certain that the plan needs more study and community input.
To get an idea of what the trail might look like, I drove to Tranquility Park in Omaha to walk portions of the approximately 9-mile mountain bike and mixed use trail that runs along the Big Papio watershed from West Maple Street to Fort Street and north almost to Military Road. There were no bikes on the trail due the wet conditions. Mountain biking on a wet trail is bad for the trail and dangerous for the biker.
I did chat with one mountain bike enthusiast out for a jog along the trail. He was interested when I said I was checking out the trail because of a proposed mountain bike trail in Blair. When I mentioned Black Elk-Neihardt Park was the propose site, he said sorry, but he didn’t think that building a trail through an established park was necessarily a good idea. He said the Tranquility Trail is built on “disturbed land” along the watershed that has been dug up, filled in and constantly in a state of change — and that’s a good thing.
I do think that Fullmer’s proposal has merit and is worth exploring particularly along the western slopes of the park. While the tower, the picnic shelter, the arboretum and paved trails on the eastern side get much attention, the western region of the park is out of sight and out of mind. Few are aware that the remains of a long-abandoned exercise trail that is hidden in the overgrown brush and trees. Even some park board members are not aware of the panoramic view from the bluff at the southwestern edge of the park.
While I am not necessarily sold on the idea of a mountain bike trail, I am glad that the proposal has been made. Maybe it will bring much needed attention to an under used and undervalued portion of a magnificent park.
I also do not want to end this column without saying thank you to the Blair Community Schools Foundation for selecting me for the Blair Community Schools Community Service Award. I am also deeply grateful for the many kind remarks and messages from friends, neighbors, acquaintances and community members in Blair and throughout Washington County. Thank you to all.
