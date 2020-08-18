For most of us, whenever we see a buzzing insect with a stinger on it, we’ll run away, find a way to squash it or grab some spray and take it out.
That was my instinct when I first noticed some swarming bees that were finding their way into the siding of our lake house in Arkansas.
We’d been in the house for several days, and every morning when I woke up, I could hear a strange sound, which I couldn’t really figure out. At first, I thought maybe it was raining, but when the sun was always shining, I finally decided it must the clock on our bedside table. Boy, I was wrong.
One morning as I glanced out the window, I noticed a number of bees buzzing around near the house. I could tell by the number of them, that there must be a nest nearby. I ventured outside and high up on the side of the house I could see the bees going into a hole in the siding. A lot of them.
My first instinct was to get a ladder, grab my wasp spray and take them out. As I analyzed the situation, I could see my little ladder was no where near tall enough to reach the hole. Also, I noticed they were honey bees. I recalled reading a National Geographic article recently about the importance of our buzzing friends, and that they’re in serious danger, as their numbers are rapidly declining.
I went back in the house and put my ear to the wall. Even though I’m no apiarist — that’s a fancy name for beekeeper — I knew there were a lot of bees in there. I quickly went online to see if I could find some advice on what to do. YouTube offered up some bee removal videos, which immediately made me understand it was beyond my abilities to take care of this problem.
I went back to the web, where I was able to find a beekeeper who said he would come to the house and take the bees away. That’s right, they were going to capture the bees and take them back home with them.
Once at the house, the bee boys informed us that they would need to cut a hole in our bedroom wall to get them out. A five foot hole no less. Of course we immediately had visions of thousand of bees escaping into our bedroom and swarming throughout the house. I’m thinking, “Well, we won’t be sleeping in here tonight.”
We were assured that the bees will stay on the hives, and those that don’t will head straight to the windows where they would vacuum them up. My wife and I looked at each other and said “Hives? As in more than one?”
As the wall was removed, it revealed hive after hive, completely covered in bees and honey. We were amazed that the beekeeper worked without a face cover or gloves, just a T-shirt and jeans. He worked diligently vacuuming the thousands of bees off the hives, all the while giving us a tutorial on the various jobs all the bees have. They have architects, nurses, undertakers, guards, workers (female) and drones (lazy, fat, breeders-male). Apparently, the bee world hasn’t gotten the women’s rights message yet.
True to their prediction, the majority of the bees stayed on the hives. A few hundred ventured out into the bedroom, and found their way to the windows where they too were quickly vacuumed up.
With the bee vacuum going full speed, it took about an hour and half to complete the task. We kept one chunk of hive and filled a small container with the honey and shared it with the grandkids, who called it “Wall Honey.” The beekeepers carried out two five gallon buckets full of hives and honey. More than 25,000 bees were captured, including the very valuable queen, with only three bee fatalities.
All in all, it was a fascinating, although expensive experience. I definitely have a new respect for our little honey bee friends, and I think that Jerry Seinfeld’s animated film, “The Bee Movie,” might just be my new favorite movie.
Mark Rhoades is publisher of Enterprise Media Group.
