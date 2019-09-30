 

The Oakland-Craig Lady Knights golf team competed in the Boone Central Golf invite on Saturday and came away with a third-place finish as a team with team score of 411. The top team was Battle Creek with a team score of 382 and Pierce was 2ndwith a team score of 402. Columbus Scotus was 4th with a team score of 411. There were 12 schools at the event. Only 10 of them turned in team scores.

Two medaled for the Lady Knights. Edie Anderson had a score of 99 finishing 11th and  Selena Johnson was 14th with a score of 102.

Others turning in scores for the Lady Knights were Jenna Karge 19th with a score of 104; Megan Bousquet was 21st with a score of 106; and Emily Carmichael had a score of 115. There were 54 golfers at the event.

      TEAM                     TOTAL

1    Battle Creek            382

2    Pierce                     402

3    Oakland-Craig        411

4    Columbus Scotus    411

5    West Holt               427

6    Boone Central         442

7    Fullerton                442

8    Lakeview                458

9    Wayne                    458

10  Shelby-Rising City    469

11  O'Neill                    NTS

12  Stanton                  NTS

      Top 15 Medal                                                                     

      NAME                       SCHOOL                    OUT     IN         TOTAL

1    Abby Brodersen         Boone Central            39        40        79

2    Sydney Erickson         Pierce                        42        39        81

3    Natalie Bentjen          Wayne                       48        42        90

4    Makenzie Enderlin     Columbus Scotus       47        45        92

5    Lydia Stenka              West Holt                  41        52        93

6    Becca Albrecht           Pierce                        47        46        93

7    Megan Lutt                Battle Creek               46        48        94

8    Kylee McLean            Battle Creek               47        48        95

9    Emma Wilkinson        Battle Creek               52        44        96

10  Meghan  McCracken  Battle Creek               49        48        97

11  Edie Anderson           Oakland-Craig           46        53        99

12  Jordyn Laible             West Holt                  53        48        101

13  Joslyn Harbanek         Battle Creek               55        46        101

14  Selena Johnson          Oakland-Craig           53        49        102

15  Tori Perry                  Shelby-Rising City       49        53        102

