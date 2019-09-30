The Oakland-Craig Lady Knights golf team competed in the Boone Central Golf invite on Saturday and came away with a third-place finish as a team with team score of 411. The top team was Battle Creek with a team score of 382 and Pierce was 2ndwith a team score of 402. Columbus Scotus was 4th with a team score of 411. There were 12 schools at the event. Only 10 of them turned in team scores.
Two medaled for the Lady Knights. Edie Anderson had a score of 99 finishing 11th and Selena Johnson was 14th with a score of 102.
Others turning in scores for the Lady Knights were Jenna Karge 19th with a score of 104; Megan Bousquet was 21st with a score of 106; and Emily Carmichael had a score of 115. There were 54 golfers at the event.
TEAM TOTAL
1 Battle Creek 382
2 Pierce 402
3 Oakland-Craig 411
4 Columbus Scotus 411
5 West Holt 427
6 Boone Central 442
7 Fullerton 442
8 Lakeview 458
9 Wayne 458
10 Shelby-Rising City 469
11 O'Neill NTS
12 Stanton NTS
Top 15 Medal
NAME SCHOOL OUT IN TOTAL
1 Abby Brodersen Boone Central 39 40 79
2 Sydney Erickson Pierce 42 39 81
3 Natalie Bentjen Wayne 48 42 90
4 Makenzie Enderlin Columbus Scotus 47 45 92
5 Lydia Stenka West Holt 41 52 93
6 Becca Albrecht Pierce 47 46 93
7 Megan Lutt Battle Creek 46 48 94
8 Kylee McLean Battle Creek 47 48 95
9 Emma Wilkinson Battle Creek 52 44 96
10 Meghan McCracken Battle Creek 49 48 97
11 Edie Anderson Oakland-Craig 46 53 99
12 Jordyn Laible West Holt 53 48 101
13 Joslyn Harbanek Battle Creek 55 46 101
14 Selena Johnson Oakland-Craig 53 49 102
15 Tori Perry Shelby-Rising City 49 53 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.