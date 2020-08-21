William George Nelson, age 62, was born on March 3, 1958, in Beaver, Okla., to John and Louise (Hitchcock) Nelson. He died Aug. 14, 2020, at Immanuel Hospital, Omaha, Nebraska. His death was not related to COVID-19.
Bill lived his early years in Liberal, Kan., with the family moving to the Salem, Oregon area in 1964. Bill moved his family to Blair about 25 years ago where he worked for Dick's Electric. He loved to play and watch baseball and was a good pitcher. He was a hunter, fisherman, camper, as well as being a fan of Husker football and NASCAR. His favorite activity of all was hanging out with his buddies seeing who was the orneriest. His family is quite certain that Bill won that contest.
Bill is survived by his daughters, Tasha Cahill and Sarah (Josh) Alvarez, grandchildren Hayden, Marja, Lilly, Jacob, Paige, and Miles, all of Oregon; sisters, Pam (Jim) Realph, Blair, Marci (Walter) Liffick, Salem, Oregon, brother, John Nelson, Tangent, Oregon, "Uncle Bill's Favorite Nephew" Preston Ricker, Blair, Niece, Payton (Jeff) Duhsmann and her children, Kiley Conner, Tylan Conner, and Haley Conner, all of Blair, several Oregon nieces and nephews and their families, as well as many beloved friends. Bill was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date.