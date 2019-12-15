William Lee Springborg Sr. went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield, MO surrounded by family and friends. William meant so much to so many people, as he was a pastor, teacher mentor, brother, father and husband but most of all he was a servant to those in need. His faith in Jesus Christ and certainty of his salvation was a testimony to all.
William was born July 25, 1948 to William and Elaine Springborg in Omaha, NE. He was preceded in death by wife, Peggy Springborg, father, William and mother, Elaine Springborg.
Survivors include his wife, Linda of Branson, MO, two sons, William L. Jr. (Debra) of Blytheville, AR, Brian (Faith) of Charlotte, NC, daughter, Rebecca (Daniel) LaPlante of Lake Stevens, WA, two stepsons, Travis Cott of Springfield, MO, Trenton (Maggie) Cott of Sparta, MO, two brothers, Stephen (Kathy) of Fort Calhoun, NE, and David (Pam) of Sheridan, WY, 16 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 pm on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Sievers-Sprick Funeral Home, 214 N. 14th Street, Box 300, Fort Calhoun, NE 68023.
A private Burial will be held.