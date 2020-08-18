William "Bill" Nelson age 62, passed away August 14, 2020 in Omaha. Full obituary will be available in next edition.
Online Poll
Top 10 Most Read Stories
-
One person killed in semi-car accident near Herman
-
Driver killed in Highway 75 crash identified
-
Officials: No charges to be filed in officer-involved shooting
-
Blair volleyball team quarantines after COVID-19 diagnosis
-
BCS prepares hybrid option if district must go to 50 percent capacity due to COVID-19
-
New teachers join Arlington Public Schools
-
NOTICE OF HEARING IN REGARDS TO THE PROPOSED REPAIRS OF THE HARRISON AND POTTAWATTAMIE DRAINAGE DISTRICT LOCATED IN HARRISON COUNTY, IOWA
-
Blair author, doctor works to empower women
-
Teri J. O'Dell
-
2 uninjured after 1-vehicle crash north of Blair