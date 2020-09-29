Wendy Jo Grasz, age 50, of Blair, passed away September 27, 2020 at home in Blair, Nebraska. A Time of Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 30 with family receiving friends from 6 to 8PM at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair.
Wendy was born on March 18, 1970 in Iowa, the daughter of Duane and Luetta (Johnson) Meggers. She attended Zion Lutheran Church in Arcadia, where she was baptized and confirmed. Wendy attended Ar-We-Va Community School and graduated with the class of 1988. She then attended Wayne State College graduating in 1993 with a teaching degree and an endorsement in Special Education. Wendy began working at Camp Carol Joy Holling in Ashland, Nebraska where she held multiple positions including Creative Arts, Site Manager of the junior high program and as Retreat and Planning Coordinator. On September 13, 1997 Wendy was united in marriage to Kelvin Grasz at Camp Carol Joy Holling.
In 2000 the couple moved to Blair where she worked for Dana College and then the Memorial Community Hospital Clinic. In 2006 she began working as the Parish Administrator at First Lutheran Church and most recently worked for Cummins Sales and Service in Omaha as the branch office manager.
Wendy gave her time generously to many people and organizations including, the Nebraska Lutheran Outdoor Ministries Board of Directors, serving many years as secretary, NLOM volunteer, Dana College Staff Council, Stephen Ministries, Faithbuilders at First Lutheran Church, Nebraska Synod Seeking The Spirit Within and Drinking From The Well.
Wendy loved camping, singing in the church choir, and leading activities in the creative arts. She always had a love of animals beginning with her first pony all the way to her current K-9 friends.
She is survived by her husband Kelvin, siblings; David (Jeanette) Meggers, Larry (Lili) Meggers and Dennis (Sue) Meggers, along with many dearly loved nieces and nephews; father and mother-in-law Larry and Dorothy Grasz, sister-in-law Lisa Bogh, brother-in-law Alan Grasz and sister-in-law Linda (Mark) Foust. Wendy was also blessed to have numerous friends and colleagues who shared her many interests. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials may be directed to the Nebraska Lutheran Outdoor Ministries for campership support.