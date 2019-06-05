Wendi (Nathan) Landholm

Wendi Sue (Nathan) Landholm, 49, of Oakland, Nebraska, entered her eternal home in heaven on May 31, 2019, at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, in Sioux City, Iowa. She was born on April 16, 1970 in Norfolk, Nebraska to Garry and Kathie (Stenbeck) Nathan.
Wendi attended Trinity Lutheran School and was a 1988 graduate of Fremont High School. Most recently, she was employed as a Licensed Real Estate agent for NP Dodge in Blair, Nebraska.
Hobbies of Wendi include riding the Harley Davidson Motorcycle with Jeff, camping with friends and family, attending sporting and racing events and creating crafts in her home shop.
Wendi is survived by her husband, Jeff Landholm; children, JT, Lexi and Carson Vecera; stepchildren, Tyler and Taylor Landholm; loving mother, Kathie Nathan and stepfather, Roy Hahn; mother- and father-in-law, Stan and Sansha Landholm; sisters, Kimberly Bayliff and Tina (Tom) McDermott; grandmother, Ellen Nathan; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Wendi was preceded in death by her father, Garry Nathan; grandparents, Clarence and Norma Stenbeck and Edwin Nathan.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, June 7, 2019, 1:30 pm, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1546 N Luther Road, Fremont, NE 68025
VISITATION: Thursday, 4-7pm, with family receiving friends, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland
BURIAL: Memorial Cemetery in Fremont
IN LIEU OF FLOWERS: Memorials to the family for future designation.
Pelan Funeral Services Oakland
Oakland, NE 68045 402-685-5673