Virginia Nelson, age 75, of Fremont, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at her residence.
Services are pending at Dugan Funeral Chapel.
Dugan Funeral Chapel
402-721-2880
Updated: June 9, 2020 @ 2:04 am