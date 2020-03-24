Viola L. Crone, age 99, passed away March 22, 2020 at Carter Place in Blair, Nebraska. Private Family services will be held. A webcast of the funeral services will be available beginning at 10:00AM Thursday, March 26 at the Campbell Aman Facebook page. Private graveside services will be held at the Kennard Cemetery.
Viola was born on July 23, 1920, the daughter of Selden and Addie Bailey. She grew up on the family ranch and attended and graduated from Dunning High School. On January 17, 1942, she was united in marriage to Alton "Orvan" Crone in Corpus Christi, Texas. In 1946 the couple moved to Blair, Nebraska where they raised their family. Viola was a longtime member of the Hillside Extension Club and Grace United Methodist Church in Kennard. She enjoyed Cornhusker Football and spending time with Orvan traveling and camping.
She is survived by her children; Lola (Charles) Christensen, Lyle (Becky) Crone and Donna (Roger) Andreasen, 8 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 13 great great grandchildren, along with a brother and a sister.
She was preceded in death by her husband Orvan, 3 grandsons, 4 brothers and a sister.
Memorials may be directed to Grace United Methodist Church in Kennard or to the family for later designation.