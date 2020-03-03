Verda Joyce Swanson, 90, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at MercyOne Hospice in Johnston, IA. The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 pm, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Iles Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines. Services in Des Moines will be held Wed., March 4, 2020 at 11 am at Grace Lutheran Church. A service will also be held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bennington, on Thurs., March 5, 2020 at 11 am. Burial will follow at Prairie View Cemetery in Washington.
Verda was born Dec. 31, 1929, in Kennard to Jens (Jimmy) and Anna (Rasmussen) Andersen. She went to Washington school and had some college at Midland before she taught at Washington School. She was only 17 years old at the time. She married Louis Heger in June of 1951 and they lived in Fremont and Beatrice before moving to Omaha with their family of three young daughters.
Lou accepted a position with Drake University in 1962 and they moved their family to the Des Moines area. Verda returned to school and completed her Bachelor's, Master's, and Specialist Degrees as she worked her way from substituting to being a full-time teacher at Johnston Community Schools. She was an active member of the Johnston Education Association, IA State Education Association, and the National Education Association.
She was active in accompanying Lou to many Drake faculty activities. Verda also enjoyed sewing and gardening along with many holiday trips to see her Nebraska family. Her husband Lou passed away in 1978. She met Clifford Swanson and they married in 1980. Both Cliff and Verda were active members of Grace Lutheran Church in Des Moines throughout their life together the two also enjoyed traveling and took many trips to many far off places.
Verda's last years were spent at Brio of Johnston where she enjoyed the many activities and the new friends that she made.
Verda is survived by her daughters, Maurya (John) Smith of Saint Louis, MO, Amy Lou Parker of Urbandale, IA; grandchild, Max (Jovita) Sauerman (stepmother Sheryl Sauerman); stepson, Donald (Bonnie) Swanson; step grandchildren, Michelle (Dom) Miller; step grandchild, Melissa Swanson; great-grandchildren, Griffin Sauerman, Genevieve Miller, Henry Miller; as well as her 11 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Lou and Cliff; daughter, Roxann Heger Sauerman; stepdaughter, Linda Swanson; brother, Alvin Andersen; sister, Clarice Andersen.